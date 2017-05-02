Honey harvest threatened

Sometimes we pass by small things and take little or no notice but for Marlborough beekeeper Nick Catania it is the diminutive honey bee that has grabbed his attention. He understands that these bees are threatened by chemicals, pesticides, herbicides as well as from parasites and pathogens and are struggling just to survive. He is sounding an alarm and is warning the public about what is at stake.

Catania said he has been a beekeeper “on and off for about ten years with my father and my uncle.” He said in the last decade documentation has emerged that clearly shows the dangers to the honey bee population.

Last season Catania lost four of his five hives.

“It was really troubling me and I wanted to find out more,” he said.

A typical bee colony has 40,000 bees at the height of summer. It is comprised of a Queen, who workers bathe and feed, nurse bees that take care of the young, guard bees to protect the colony, construction bees who produce a beeswax foundation for workers to store honey and where the Queen lays her eggs, undertaker bees who bring the dead out of the colony and forager bees who ensure there is a sufficient supply of pollen and nectar to feed the entire colony.

Catania said two of his five hives had fallen prey to beetles “which is the new kid on the block” and is another emerging threat on top of the Varroa Mite.

“The mite attaches itself to the bee and is like a tick is to humans. A bite from a mite is damaging to the bee, which circulates its blood and mucus in the bee and that is what spreads the virus more rapidly throughout the colony,” he said. “So right from the get-go, you’re producing bees that are already susceptible to a lot more diseases than they may have ever accumulated and they’re coming out with a handicap.”

Entomologist Ric Bessin, of the University of Kentucky College of Agriculture elaborates further.

“Varroa mites are external parasites that attack both honey bees and brood. They suck the blood from both the adults and developing brood, especially drone brood. This weakens and shortens the bee’s life. Emerging brood may be deformed with missing legs or wings. Untreated infestations of Varroa mites will increase and may kill colonies. If the colonies are not examined for mites, losses may be mistaken for winter mortality or queenlessness,” he wrote.

Catania said another one of his hives inexplicably “broke down,” a phenomenon diagnosed as Colony Collapse Disorder [CCD].

“It was a strong hive going into the fall but when I went to check on them in December there wasn’t a single bee in it dead or alive…whether the hive is infected in a way that we can’t tell or they just say this home isn’t conducive any more; they just left right before winter,” he said.

Catania said it is a bit of a mystery on what exactly happens to colonies that are on the brink but the odds are stacked against survival.

“Its not like they are going to start from scratch building [but] in all likelihood they just swam and they die,” he said. “They’ve got no food, the pollens all out for the year. They’re wrapping up and drying up and not building wax. When it comes into winter they’re not producing more brood and the Queen’s not laying, that is if she survives after all of that.”

Catania said in a typical season the queen starts laying eggs around February 1 and by May she is producing 800 to 1,000 eggs a day. For a month beginning in late May the hive, consisting on tens of thousands of bees, swarms and reaches a threshold that produces a second Queen.

“The old Queen will then take off with about 60 percent of the workers and they’ll go and make a new hive,” he said. “That is part of their life-cycle and I say its nature’s way of doubling down on the species. Here they are self-replicating and go on.”

Catania said the new Queen then takes flight and mates with various drones from surrounding colonies. The drones die immediately after mating and those that survive are later ejected from the hive before winter sets in.

“Drones are the males and the colony workers are entirely female,” he said. “The Queen goes back to the hive and starts laying eggs for larvae and can lay an astronomical number.”

Catania said the bees produce honey “anytime its warm enough for them to fly.” It is estimated that an adult honeybee produces 1/12th of a teaspoon of honey in their lifetime.

Catania said fertilizers and weed killers “are some of the worst things for the bees because now its reduced their food supply and food variety by so much that they might not be able to get the nutrition they need to live a health life.” He pointed out that the health of bees is critically important in the pollination of fruits and vegetables.

Catania said in the 1950s it was estimated there were 4 million hives in the U.S. and today that number has dropped to 2 million. He said in the last year alone approximately 30 percent of the hives across the country were lost.

As a public outreach, Catania started the website honybees911.com where people can find a wealth of information and locate beekeepers who can move hives to safer locations. He said because he is a “physics guy” he has collected data from 200 beekeepers in the northeast to quantify and qualify what is happening to bees in this part of the country.

“There is going to be information that we can pull out and follow up with that can hopefully give us insight to solving this massive problem that’s going on across the country [and] hopefully we can rescue more swarms and find out when and where these populations are declining the most. I am really passionate about making this work and I see so many avenues for benefit and public awareness,”

Catania is self-funding this effort and has T-Shirts and honey for sale that will allow for the effort to move forward. He can be reached by email at contact@honeybees911.com.

Catania said he is both hopeful and alarmed about the current situation surrounding honey bees but believes that in the near future humans will find a solution on how to best grow and maintain a healthy bee population. He knows much is riding on the outcome.

By Mark Reynolds

mreynolds@tcnewspapers.com