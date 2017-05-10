‘Kiss Me Kate’ comes to Rhinebeck

The magic of a Cole Porter music is now on stage at the Center for Performing Arts in Rhinebeck.

Kiss Me Kate, Cole Porter’s dazzling Tony Award-winning Broadway musical features such hits as “So in Love,” “Too Darn Hot,” “Why Can’t You Behave?,” “Another Openin’, Another Show,” and many, many more.

When a divorced couple is forced to play opposite each other in a production of Shakespeare’s The Taming of the Shrew, the battle of the sexes continues onstage and off. Add to the mix a few cases of mistaken identity, some gangsters, and an additional romantic entanglement or two and you get Kiss Me, Kate.

The show is directed by Emily DePew, with musical direction by Paul and JoAnne Schubert and Choreography by Natalie Hopson for Centerstage Productions.

Kiss Me Kate continues its run for the next two weekends, with shows at 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 3 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets are $27, or $25 for seniors and are available at 876-3080