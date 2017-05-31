Lady Dukes begin defense of their state championship

Marlboro’s softball team was defending its state Class B title in Rhinebeck Sunday, and Mel Papuli from the Dukes’ entered the bottom of the seventh inning with a 1-0 lead and a perfect game.

Mackenzie Fischer, Rondout’s first batter, then ruined Marlboro’s moment with a home run over the centerfield fence to tie it 1-1. Papuli finished the inning with the tie before Shannon Camuso came up in the eighth and hit a two-out, two-run single to give Marlboro a 3-1 lead, the victory and the Section 9 Class B title.

“I just relaxed and watched the ball all the way to the bat,” said Camuso, a junior and first-year varsity player, “and I was really proud of myself and excited when I hit the ball.”

The game was scoreless until the fifth inning when Alysia Kelley singled home a run to give Marlboro a 1-0 lead.

After Rondout ruined Papuli’s perfect game to tie it, she didn’t worry and felt confident of the eventual victory.

“I knew we were going to come back and win,” she said.

Papuli had to settle for one-hitter, fanning six, but as she worked through the six perfect innings, she tried not to think about what she was actually doing.

“Took it one batter at a time,” she said. “You can’t focus on that. You have to focus on the next pitch.”

Marlboro returned only one senior, Taylor Felicello, from the state title team, and Papuli, a sophomore, was happy to be part of a new group that brought another sectional title to the Dukes. “I feel amazing,” she said. ‘That was great.”

The Dukes now face Valhalla in the regional semis, Thursday, June 1, in Middletown at 5 p.m.

