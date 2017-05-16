Lady Goldbacks fall short, lose to Crusaders

Newburgh’s softball team needed a victory at Monroe-Woodbury Tuesday, May 9, and the Lady Goldbacks led 2-1 going into the bottom of the seventh after Sarah Colotti homered in the top of the frame.

The Crusaders, however, came out in the seventh when two runners reached base on a pair of Newburgh errors. Cassandra Bair then ended the game, with two outs, when she delivered with a two-run single to give her team a 3-2 victory.

“We had it where we wanted it. They are a good team, and they battle,” said Luke Pereira, Newburgh’s coach. “We kind of imploded a little in the last inning, but it was a great game.”

The game was scoreless until the top of the fifth when Newburgh’s Sabrina Myers gave the Lady Goldbacks a 1-0 lead with a two-out RBI-single. The Crusaders came back in the sixth to tie it 1-1 when Victoria Borowski singled home a run with one out.

Newburgh’s defense stayed strong as Myers, Colotti and Gabbi Leggett made catches in and around the infield to stifle the Crusaders.

Colotti’s homer gave the Lady Goldbacks some hope when a postseason berth was within easy reach before the Crusaders’ Bair brought home two runs to postpone the celebration.

“Three outs we should have had,” said Pereira, “and we just didn’t do it.”

The Lady Goldbacks dropped to 9-6, needing a sole win in their next five games to make the playoffs.

By Bond Brungard

sports@tcnewspapers.com