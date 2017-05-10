Lady Huskies top Wallkill in 11 innings

Highland’s Paige Dauenheimer hit her fifth home run in the bottom of the seventh at home Thursday off Wallkill’s Madison DeStefano to tie it 3-3, a shot deep beyond the centerfield fence.

The inning and the game ended tied after seven, and it reached the top of the 11th inning when Wallkill picked up a run on a wild pitch to take a 4-3 lead.

But in the bottom of the inning, Dauenheimer had another chance to hit with a runner on base and the score tied 4-4 after Nikayla Schlosser scored on Lucia Long’s sacrifice bunt.

And again Dauenheimer sent the ball deep to the fence in center-right field. The ball was caught and Mollee Stafford scored to give Highland a 5-4 victory.

“It mattered the most I think,” said Dauenheimer, of the sacrifice fly.

And she was well aware of what she needed to do with that crucial at-bat.

“I just have to make contact. That’s all I wanted to do,” she said. “We fought hard.”

Highland led 2-0, with a run scored on a bases-loaded walk and Ella Coppillino’s RBI-single, when Emily Defini, Highland’s starter ran into trouble in the top of the sixth inning.

Defini walked the bases full with two outs before a run scored on a wild pitch. Marissa Destefano then hit a two-run single for Wallkill. The Huskies entered the inning with a 2-0 lead, left after Defini fanned a batter, down 3-2.

Dauenheimer changed that in the seventh and the course of the game. Defini finished the game by giving up four hits. She fanned 15, including the side in order in the ninth, while issuing 10 walks.

“They are not in our division, but they are a very comparable team to us,” said Kathelene Canosa, Highland’s coach, after her team improved 7-7. “So to come out on the upside feels very good. It’s a good win for our team going into the latter part of our season.”

Wallkill dropped 4-9, but Sean Murphy, Wallkill’s coach, was smiling after the game, offering praise to his team and Dauenheimer, with a big bat and her game-tying home run.

“That was pretty good. We’re down 1-0 executing. We’re down 2-0 executing,” said Murphy. “Their number three hitter (Dauenheimer), what a shot. She’s some hitter. Maddie made a good pitch on her, and she went down and got that thing.”

By Bond Brungard

sports@tcnewspapers.com