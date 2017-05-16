Let’s get walking

The Town of Lloyd Economic Development Committee [EDC] has issued a friendly Walking Challenge to the public with the objective of bringing people together while highlighting many of the local attractions.

In a press release the EDC stated that participants can pick up a color “passport” at the kiosk that is located on Havilland Road, off of Rte. 9W, across from the red caboose. There are five trails in Lloyd that make up the 20.5 mile challenge – the Franny Reese State Park, the Walkway Over the Hudson, the Johnson-Iorio Park/Mid Hudson Bridge, the Hudson Valley Rail Trail and the Berean Park/Illinois Mountain trail. An included tri-fold describes each of the walks, their length and degree of difficulty from easy to moderate.

As a participant finishes each of the trails, they will receive a sticker to affix to their “Passport.” After all five are completed the “Passport” is then mailed to or dropped off at Town Hall and they will receive a commemorative patch that can be displayed on a hat, shirt or jacket.

Superintendent Paul Hansut commended the EDC for the “good and positive things they do for the town” and introduced committee chairman Charles Glasner and member Gary Pregno to describe the Challenge for the Town Board and the public.

Glasner said part of the reason for this invitation is to entice visitors who come to the Walkway Over the Hudson to also take the time to stop by the hamlet of Highland.

“We’re calling this side of the Hudson the wild side and this [brochure] has a bird-eye map of this side of the river with places to eat, places to stay and places to walk on the trails,” he said.

Pregno said the EDC is hoping to draw even a small percentage of the nearly 500,000 annual visitors to the Walkway with programs like the Walking Challenge.

“We talked to the Rail Trail people and they like it. This is our new promotional thing for the Town of Lloyd,” Pregno said. “Just get out and start walking and start helping us all out.”

Pregno said the “Passports” have been dropped off at all of the local restaurants in the area, the Walkway and “all over the place.” He said because of the concerted efforts of many residents and elected officials there have been 18 new businesses that have opened in Highland in the past two years.

Glasner said two years ago the committee held an awards ceremony to recognize local business achievements, such as the Best Adaptive Use of a structure, Facade Improvements done by owners on their buildings and for Landscape enhancements. He said plans are underway to host a similar event this fall.

