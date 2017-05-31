Lloyd honors fallen heroes

Though a driving rain on Monday forced the cancellation of the Town of Lloyd’s Memorial Day parade, it did not prevent residents, elected officials and members of the Fire and Police Departments from gathering to honor those who fought and died for the United States of America in a moving ceremony that was held inside the American Legion Hall on Grand Street.

Fr. Thomas Lutz opened with a prayer, noting that Memorial Day is a time to recall the sacrifices of those who gave their lives to ensure our freedom.

“On this Memorial Day we pause to reflect on our blessings as a nation and the high cost of those blessings,” he began. “We thank you for the freedoms we enjoy in this country, for opportunities to flourish and for the security of our land. Thank you for those of you who have served in the Armed Forces of our country, risking your lives for our liberty. Thank you for those who have given their lives in service to our country, sacrificing in such a costly way for the sake of others. Thank you for a day set apart not just for celebrations but also for solemn remembrances as we consider the sacrifices of so many in our military.”

Fr. Lutz asked the Lord to guide the world’s leaders in a way that will bring a “passion for peace” in their hearts that may one day bring an end to all pain and suffering and injustice and violence in the world.

Christine Giangrasso, President of the Ladies Auxiliary, read from a prayer book of the Auxiliary. In part, “Lord, grant that we may yet see the day when war and fear or war shall no longer be; the day when peace shall become our common possession, the day when your will shall be done on earth as it is in heaven. Amen.”

The local Boy Scouts, Cub Scouts and Girl Scouts led in the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag.

Supervisor Paul Hansut said despite the rain the turnout for this ceremony “is unbelievable. It is really very heartwarming.” He reminded everyone of the sacrifice of local residents, Eugene Williams, Doran Chan and Michael Oremus, who were killed in action.

“They left Highland never to return and we will never, ever forget those boys and any resident who has left Highland and given the ultimate sacrifice,” he said. “We thank you, we thank your families, God Bless you all.”

Kenneth Noe, who travelled from Florida, said Memorial Day is to remind us of the sacrifices of our men and women who have served this country. He urged everyone to pray for peace.

NY Assemblyman Frank Skartados [D-NY19] said “we come together this morning as a grateful community to remember, to honor and to memorialize the men and women in uniform who gave what President Lincoln described as the last full measure of devotion in defense of our nation and for our democratic values and ideals…They fought for our freedom and for our Democracy. What our nation’s heroes did for our country will never be forgotten. We gather to demonstrate our deep appreciation to them and to give pause in our daily lives to recognize that without these heroes our country would not be the great nation that it is today.”

American Legion Commander Christopher Froland asked that everyone set aside daily matters and to consider the cost of freedom.

“The cost of freedom is not easily accounted for, nor shall it ever be fully paid for,” he said. “The bill accounts from the Battle of Bunker Hill to Gettysburg, a payment made from Belleau Wood, Pearl Harbor and Iwo Jima. It was again paid for in the cold at Chosin Reservoir and in the heat of Saigon. It was paid for in the sands of the Gulf War, Fallujah and in the mountains of Afghanistan. The cost of freedom still goes on, paid for those abroad far from family, friends and home who fight for a cause they hold dear…The price of freedom has been paid for time and again by the brave Americans who answered the call to have given the greatest of sacrifices, paid for by those who carried our flag into battle and who have never returned.”

Ulster County Clerk Nina Postupak told the story of Kingston resident Sgt. James Albany who was born in 1917 to Italian immigrants, the oldest of seven children. He was a successful basketball and baseball player in high school while working in his father’s grocery store. He married young and joined the Army at 23 and was sent to the Italian Front. While overseas he took the time to write to his hometown newspaper, the Daily Freeman. In one letter, dated Aug. 11, 1943, Albany vividly described what it was like to be a part of the invasion of Sicily “living through shell fire and tank warfare.” He wrote again to thank the paper for running a picture of his wife and son and sending it to him. Fate stepped in on Dec. 16, 1943 when he was killed in combat, never having met his newborn son.

Postupak said that soldier, James Albany, was her uncle and the baby was her cousin. She believes Sgt. Albany’s letters were meant, “to send a message home to his community, a message of being a proud American fighting for his county.” She quoted national security and policy expert James Carafano who said the “enormity of war sometimes overwhelms the truth that all great struggles are just the sum of individual stories. Each is more than just the story of one soldier’s service. Their service ripples across their families, friends and their communities. Memorial Day reminds us it is a noble sacrifice of many that makes us who we are.”

WW II Veteran Ben Bragg urged everyone to remember those who have been killed in action and

“who consecrate our soil and all who sleep beyond the seas…O God teach us the honor, take care of the cherished ideas for which they fought. Keep steadfast the cause of human rights, the liberties of law, order, true Americanism…and the unselfish purpose of America.” Bragg concluded by leading everyone in singing “God Bless America.”

A 21-gun salute was held outside, followed by the playing of Taps by bugler Charles Naccarato.

