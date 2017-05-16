Local school budgets approved

Local voters gave a strong vote of confidence to the area school district administrations on Tuesday, as taxpayers overwhelmingly approved each district’s proposed 2017-2018 budget.

Wallkill

Wallkill’s $73,687,493 spending plan passed with a comfortable 644 to 250 margin, as voters were clearly pleased with a budget that stays within the tax cap while preserving all programs and extracurricular activities for district students. Running unopposed, school board members Dennis O’Mara (725 votes), Vincent Petroccelli (703) and Kathryn Anderson (695) were all re-elected to three-year terms in the May 16 balloting.

Valley Central

The Valley Central administration also delivered a budget that arrived within the tax cap, and voters rewarded that fiscal prudence by approving the district’s $101,614,723 plan with a tally of 1,048 in favor of adopting the budget and 414 against. Board of Education President Sheila Schwartz (1,110 votes) and Joe Bond (1,109) were also elected to three-year terms on the Valley Central School Board in a pair of unopposed races. Bond will fill the seat left open when current board member Rod Freeman decided not to seek another term, and Schwartz was awarded her second term on the council.

Pine Bush

Voters in Pine Bush overwhelmingly approved the district’s proposed $114,243,524 budget, that represents a 1.61 percent increase over the current spending plan. The measure was approved by an unofficial vote of 1145-364.

There were four candidates eeking two seats on the school board, with newcomer Kristi Kheiralla leading the field with 921 votes to earn a seat on the school board. Incumbent Cara Robertson, with 868 votes was re-elected. Falling short were incumbent Matthew Watkins (621 votes) and Joan Miller (338 votes).

Highland

Highland residents approved the district’s proposed budget of $42,866,930 for the 2017-18 school year by a vote of 636 yes to 293 no.

The $42.8 million budget has an accompanying tax levy of $26,807,253. The district is set to receive $14,045,326 in state aid; $6,621 from Payments in Lieu of Taxes and $507,730 in miscellaneous revenues. The district also applied $1.5 million from their Fund Balance and Reserves to lower the tax burden upon residents.

Two school board members were re-elected to their seats – Alan Barone received 673 votes and Heather Welch received 694 votes.

A school bus proposition to purchase (5) 65 passenger buses and (3) 29 passenger vans at a cost of $750,000 was approved by a vote of 589 yes to 338 no.

Marlboro

Residents in Marlboro approved a budget of $56,736,857 for the 2017-18 school year by a vote of 530 yes to 219 no.

The tax levy is $33,948,733, which is $276,730 lower than the levy for the current year and meets the tax cap requirement set by the state. This is the third consecutive year that taxpayers will see a reduction in the levy.

Marlboro is to receive a $2.9 million increase in state aid, bringing the total to the district to $16,717,455. Miscellaneous revenues for next year will also increase by $279,052 to $1,184,052.

The district tapped the Reserves and Fund Balance accounts by $3.7 million but expects to use just $1.5 million of that amount, leaving $2.2 million to pay for unexpected expenses that may arise during the school year.

There were three school board candidates elected to the three open seats: incumbents Susan Horton and James Kuha were re-elected with vote tallies of 509 and 450, respectively.

Newcomer John Cantone received 520 votes.

Newburgh

Voters overwhelmingly approved the 2017-2018 budget for the Newburgh Enlarged City School District on Tuesday. The $267,828,000 school budget carries a two-percent tax levy increase. Voters approved the spending plan 1,410 votes to 442.

Unofficial election results show William Walker and incumbents Darren Stridiron and school board President Carole Mineo won three open seats on the Newburgh Board of Education: Walker won 1,188 votes, Stridiron drew 1,061 votes and Mineo garnered 1,264.

Candidates Mark Levinstein and Sylvia Santiago drew 767 votes and 760 votes, respectively.

Walker, a retired English teacher, said he wants “to raise the reading, writing, analytical skills of all students.” At a school board candidates’ forum at the Calvary Presbyterian Church last week, he said teacher training and development was a key ingredient in the success of district students.

Darren Stridiron has served on the Board of Education for two years. In his online bio, he listed school safety, early literacy and “ensuring that our schools are meeting the needs of all learners” as priorities for the school board. “I’m not a politician,” said Stridiron at the forum. “I’m a parent.”

Carole Mineo has served on the board for one term. Mineo said she wanted to ensure a primary education “that would develop the capacity in all students to read and do math on grade level.”

She is a retired principal of Gidney Avenue Memorial School. “I decided to give back to my community,” Mineo said at the church. “I feel like my work is not done.”

School board members serve three-year terms. District residents also voted in support of a $5,065,531 budget for the Newburgh Free Library on Tuesday.

Reporting by Ted Remsnyder, Mark Reynolds, Shantal Riley and Carl Aiello