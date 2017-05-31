Marlboro issues district report card

The Marlboro School district recently compiled data, assessments and initiatives to create a report card for the 2015-16 school year. The district’s Director of Curriculum & Instruction Robin Hecht along with Marlboro Elementary School Principal Patricia Walsh, Marlboro Middle School Principal Debra Clinton and Marlboro High School Principal Ryan Lawler compiled the report.

Hecht said they brought together data going back 8 years on such items as student enrollment, student-teacher performance and graduation rates.

“We use this data to develop programs and services for the schools,” she said.

Hecht pointed out that although the data is about state results, Marlboro uses the information to help within the district.

Since 2009 enrollment has hovered around 2,000 students and at the end of the 2015-16 school year it stood at 1,940. The district has 1,400 white students [72 percent], 129 African American students [7 percent], 337 Hispanic students [17 percent], 27 Asian students [1 percent] and 47 multi-racial students [2 percent]. The data also revealed there are 701 economically disadvantaged students, 45 English language learners, 338 who receive Special Education Services and 66 who receive 504 Services – students with disabilities who receive assistance.

The district compiled data on their testing in English Language Arts, Math and Science from the 3rd grade through the 8th grade. They are looking to lower the student refusal rates, especially in the 8th grade, with 37 percent refusing the ELA testing, 54 percent refusing the Math testing and 39 percent refusing the Science testing.

Superintendent Michael Brooks said the “Opt Out” movement has a downside. It does not provide needed data to the district and it also “does not give children a real experience over multiple years on high stakes testing; and there is a real purpose to them [testing] because when they get to 9th grade when it counts, it’s too early an experience for some because they haven’t sat through this experience, that’s worrisome.” Brooks went on to say the state “really did mess this up” in the way the testing was rolled out and in the way they re-skewed the tests in design, in the grade curve, making it “a monumental task to get kids to do well on it, it was inappropriate [and] we’re still reeling from those decisions that were made by the state. So I understand the sentiment on all sides, we’re stuck in the middle.”

Hecht said the state sets the performance criteria that the district is to meet, which was met in grades 3 through 8 in ELA and Math, and is very encouraging.”

The report lists the district’s Regent’s results; to pass a grade of 65 percent or better is required. Principal Ryan Lawler pointed out that there was a 20.9% increase in passing the Algebra Regents from 2015 to 2016, something he worked to improve after he arrived in the district. The rest of the Regents results from 2015 to 2016 saw a .7 percent increase in passing the English Regents, a 7.4 percent increase in Geometry, a 1.9% increase in Global History, a 2.3 percent increase in Chemistry and a 3.9 percent increase in Physics. There were also decreases: -1.2 percent in U.S. History, -3.8 percent in Living Environment and an -8.3 percent decrease in Earth Science. The district also compiled Regent’s results at the Mastery level, which is passing with a grade of 85 percent or better. The Regents test results in Algebra jumped up by 11.7 percent, however Earth Science and Physics dropped significantly by 10.9 percent and 19.2 percent, respectively.

The report card lists the Focus Initiatives at the Elementary level through the High School for the 2016-17 school year.

The report concludes with a list of ongoing evaluations of the academic program, such as departmentalization of 4th and 5th grade specialization; empowering team leaders, department chairs, coordinators and teachers; reviews and revisions of the curriculum maps at all grade levels and subjects; fine tuning the district’s response to intervention and academic interventions; the use of outside consultants and coaches to enhance instruction; scoring all NYS Assessments internally to allow immediate feedback to teachers; data analysistraining and budget priorities driven by previous factors.

The full report can be found on the district’s website and a hard copy can be obtained from Director Robin Hecht at the district’s offices at 21 Milton Avenue, Milton.

By Mark Reynolds

