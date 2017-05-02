Misaligned roads

“If we don’t do it now, it’s just going to get worse and worse,” said Town of Montgomery Planning Board member William Kelly.

A proposal for a new Dunkin Donuts at the intersection of Route 17K and North Drury Lane (across from the Valero gas station) drew concern from planning board members for the misalignment of North and South Drury Lanes.

Kelly suggested the project’s engineers that they slide the building to the northwest, freeing space to realign the roads in the future.

“I don’t know if it could be done or not,” said Mike Morgante, representing the applicant.

Morgante explained that they are dealing with constraints ranging from wetlands to stormwater management and septic location. The NYSDOT is also requiring no left turns out of the property onto Route 17K.

Planning Board Chairman Fred Reichle reassured him, stating that it wouldn’t need to be a perpendicular road, that an S-shape would be okay and they weren’t asking the applicants to construct the road now.

“That would be a lot of donuts,” said Reichle.

Kelly explained that they weren’t trying to hurt the project, but if they didn’t address the problem now, it would be “negligence” on their part.

The planning board also spent some time trying to choose the right path for a 4-lot residential subdivision proposed for Borden Road.

The applicant’s engineer, Larry Marshall, presented the board with four possible layouts for the project, with various incarnations of common driveways and even a private road.

Marshall explained that they would like to preserve the stone walls and open space, as well as avoid bisecting flag lots with a road or driveway. After some discussion, he proposed repackaging the subdivision as a clustered subdivision with a private road.

“You need to show that it’s a cluster that benefits the town,” said Planning Board attorney Richard Hoyt.

Hoyt further explained that a private road can only be granted if the project is approved for a cluster or gains approval from the ZBA.

Marshall told the board that as a clustered subdivision it would reduce disturbance, impervious surfaces, stormwater runoff and curb cuts, as well as conserve open space. The applicant was also willing to donate land to the town.

Marshall also represented Ken Van Norstrand, who has proposed an 11,920 square foot office building on Route 52. Since they last appeared before the planning board, they have received a variance on the sight distance from the ZBA and the NYSDOT has signed off on their entrance. The project will now also feature deceleration and acceleration lanes on Route 52, as well as a sign warning motorists of the upcoming entrance.

Plans for the project also showed two loading docks and two roll-up doors. Planning Board Chairman Fred Reichle broke the news that the plans would have to be changed as the zone only allows two total, not two of each.

The board was also approached by Kyle Venetis of Fusion Graphix, who was looking to move forward on his project located at Route 17K and Bailey Road. He was directed to submit a formal site plan.

In other business, the board granted extensions for the prior approvals of three projects: the Ponds at Montgomery, a 14-lot major subdivision including one commercial lot; St. Andrews Place, a 9-lot clustered major residential subdivision; and Montgomery Corporate Park, located on Bracken Road.

