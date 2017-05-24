New waterfront plan

Developers presented a plan for a large-scale, mixed-use project at the Newburgh Waterfront at Washington Street last Tuesday. The design, submitted by R. Black Global, features sketches of a modern, stylish, up-scale development in the area of the City of Newburgh boat launch.

The design includes rental apartments, artist lofts, stores, parking, walkway and marina. The plan includes a total of 266 one, two and three-bedroom apartments. Buildings are expected to reach five to six stories in height.

The project also calls for a playground, pool, open space and retail spaces for a coffee shop and small grocer. If the project is approved, the Newburgh-Beacon ferry terminal will be located in the immediate vicinity, city Planning Board Chairwoman Lisa Daily said.

“Anything that can bring taxes into the city, that can bring business to the city, in my opinion, is very good,” said Michelle Bosch, speaking about the project at a Newburgh City Council meeting Monday.

However, critics of the project exploded Facebook feeds on news of the project’s presentation at a Newburgh Planning Board meeting on May 16. The planning board has expressed its intent to serve as lead agency for the project.

“I completely agree that the waterfront needs to be redeveloped, but not in a mediocre way,” said Facebooker Chris Hanson. Newburgh artist Julie Tremblay simply described the project as “wrong.” Others criticized the design as too large and mismatched with Newburgh’s historic architecture.

“Whatever goes on down there has to follow the (Local Waterfront Revitalization Plan),” said Newburgh Mayor Judy Kennedy on Monday. “It has to follow the LWRP rules…. it must pass planning rules. It must pass zoning rules.”

Kennedy addressed the topic of “gentrification” at the meeting. “Unless we change the economics of this city, we’re not getting up out of this hole,” she said, speaking about the project and other proposed developments that could provide much-needed relief to city taxpayers.

“People are throwing this word ‘gentrification’ around,” Kennedy said. “We are not pushing people out of houses.” Councilman Torrance Harvey agreed. “We need commercial development,” he said.

According to the Orange County Department of Real Property, R. Black Global paid $5.7 million to Memorare Realty last year for more than 10 acres of waterfront property. The city owned none of the land, Kennedy said.

City Planner Alexandra Church said the project application is preliminary and the planning board has yet to approve the project. “We expect the entire review process to take six to twelve months from now,” said Church last week.

The next Newburgh Planning Board meeting takes place at the Newburgh Activity Center on June 20.

By SHANTAL RILEY

