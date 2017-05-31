NFA’s Wise-Sweat crowned successor to Frontera

After Amilia Wise-Sweat placed second in the 800-meter run during the Section 9, Class A outdoor track championships Friday in Middletown, Bruce Greene, who coaches the girls’ team, had visions of the past when Gianna Frontera was a top distance runner the Lady Goldbacks.

“That’s the new Gianna,” said Greene, of Wise-Sweat, “she is going to be good.”

Newburgh’s girls’ team finished in second place with 126.2 points, and Kyra Thompson won the 100-meter dash with a time of 12.35. Thompson was also second in the 200-meter dash. Marielle Apronti won the 400-meter run with a time of 56:59, and she ran on Newburgh’s winning 400 and 1,600-meter relay teams. Justine Brooks ran on those teams, and she won the 400 hurdles with a time of 65:99.

And the Lady Goldbacks were second in the 3,200-meter relay.

The boys’ team was fourth with 85 points. Brendon Hanson won the 200-meter race with a time of 22:38, and he was second in the 100-meter dash. Robert Walker won the 400-hurdles with a time of 55:43, and he was second in the 110-hurdles.

Jordan Lawrence won the 800-meter run with a time of 157.07, and he and Hanson both ran on Newburgh’s winning 1,600-meter relay team. And the Goldbacks were second in the 400-meter relay.

Lawrence said he had issues with his fundamentals before winning the 800-meter run. He worked on them and will continue to do so for the state qualifiers June 1-2.

“I just have to go back to practice and fix some things,” he said.

By Bond Brungard

sports@tcnewspapers.com