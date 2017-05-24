Orange Hall Gallery hosts memorial show

A memorial show honoring artists: Mickie MacMillan, Eugenia Mitchell, Walter Bill is presently on view in Orange Hall Gallery Loft through June 15.

The most often medium used by all three artists was watercolor. However, interestingly, each family included paintings in other media when asked to lend some for this exhibit. Mickie MacMillan also painted in oil. Eugenia Mitchell worked in pastel. And Walter Bill started painting in polymer which is a type of acrylic.

The three artists, who are sorely missed, created beautiful, interesting, and innovative paintings that will be treasured by family as well as the fortunate patrons who purchased or were given pieces by the artists.

As a tribute to them, the Orange Hall Gallery Loft is devoted to their artworks during this exhibit.

A Memorial Show is being exhibited now because the three artists were members of the Middletown Art Group whose annual members show is on display on the main floor of Orange Hall Gallery.

Orange Hall is located at the corner of Wawayanda and Grandview Avenues Middletown.