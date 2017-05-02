PBHS stages mock accident before Junior Prom

On April 28, the day of the junior prom, Pine Bush High School (PBHS) staged a mock accident drill with the help of a number of local police, emergency services, and community organizations. Students in the school’s junior and senior classes witnessed the sobering exercise, which simulated a prom night drunk-driving accident and its devastating consequences for the students involved.

Student actors from the PBHS Drama Club assumed the roles of accident victims, doused in simulated blood, as police cars, fire engines, ambulances, and even a hearse arrived at the school in response to the catastrophic event. As Town of Crawford Police Chief Dominick Blasko described the unfolding scene for the silent crowd, EMTs treated the injured students, while firefighters used the “jaws of life” to extricate a passenger trapped inside one of the crashed cars.

As the simulation continued, a police officer conducted field sobriety tests on one of the drivers, and then put her in handcuffs and led her away after tests showed that she was legally impaired. And in perhaps the most somber moment of the drill, one of the accident victims was pronounced dead at the scene and her body was processed by funeral home representatives before being slowly loaded into a waiting hearse.

PBHS social worker Nicole McDonald, who coordinated the event, said students reported that the mock accident made them think. “It showed them that drunk driving accidents are not a joke or just something that they read about in newspapers,” she explained. “They actually happen.”

“Driving while texting or under the influence of drugs or alcohol is extremely dangerous and can jeopardize your future and safety,” advised Blasko. “The most important message that I want to relay to young adults is to have reasonable fun and make good decisions that are not going to jeopardize the important milestones in your life that you have to look forward to.”

Among the local agencies and organizations that assisted with this life-saving effort were the Bullville Fire District, the Pine Bush Fire District, the Pine Bush Volunteer Ambulance Corps, Mobile Life Services, the Town of Crawford Police Department, William M. Gagan Funeral Home, and Young’s Auto, which donated the crashed cars.