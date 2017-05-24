Plattekill to pay tribute to war dead

The town will host its annual Memorial Day Parade on May 27. The parade will begin in the town hall parking lot, pause at the veteran’s memorial and continue into Thomas Felten Park. Town board member Dean DePew called the parade a “great cause” and noted the event’s growing attendance.

Town supervisor Joe Croce said the new “warrior wagon” will join the regular fleet of parade floats. The new float will pay homage to military veterans. Entertainment at the parade will be provided by a float that plays music, a bag pipe musician and a live band. The town will serve refreshments at the town park.

Starting on May 22, the town of Plattekill will participate in “Buckle Up New York,” a state-run program that encourages motorists to wear seatbelts. Croce said the town will receive money from the state for participating. He added that motorists should put in an extra effort to wear their seatbelts during the month-long event, because the town police “will be focusing on that.”

The town highway superintendent has requested a funds transfer to cover landscaping improvements. The funds are estimated to near $3,000 and will purchase over one hundred yards of mulch. The transfer will move funds to the park contractual line from the park equipment line.

The deadline is approaching for the town to pass its newest draft of the solar law. On June 21 the moratorium on large scale solar arrays will expire. The town board said if the members of the planning board do not meet the deadline, the town will need to host another public hearing.

In anticipation for the coming deadline, Croce said the town could pass another law that is identical to the first. He added that the town could also extend the moratorium for three months.

Boy Scout Lucas Smith presented his project for Eagle Scout candidacy to the town board. Smith’s project calls for the replacement of the Thomas Felten Memorial Park sign sandwiched between two stone disks adjacent to State Route 32.

Smith presented the town board with a model of the sign, which reads “Thomas Felten Community Park Est. 1996.” The proposed model is 4 feet wide, 4 feet high and will stand 6 feet tall. The final product will be attached to two 8-foot steel poles anchored to the ground in cement.

Smith’s design created discussion among the town board and residents. In addition to the proposed text, the sign features the town’s seal in the bottom left corner. Some town board members and residents debated whether the seal should be better represented.

In general, board members and residents expressed their concern for the town’s representation on the sign. The seal is relatively small compared to the text. One resident suggested that the seal be placed behind the text. Another suggested that “Community” be removed from the sign, so that the seal could be made bigger.

The town board closed the public hearing of the MS4 development. The annual report for the project is available on the town’s website.

By Nicholas Tantillo