Police chief wounded

Maybrook Police Chief Butch Amthor was in stable condition Tuesday after being shot in the shoulder, while investigating a domestic dispute in Maybrook.

Police were reportedly investigating a report of a domestic dispute at 812 Abbey Avenue in Maybrook. During the interview with the suspect, Anthony Bostick, 28, there was an exchange of gunfire and Amthor was struck in the upper torso. He was transported to St Luke’s Cornwall Hospital where he was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit.

“He’s in stable condition. He’s in good spirits,” said Maybrook Mayor Dennis Leahy who visited him in the hospital, accompanied by Orange County Executive Steve Neuhaus.

Leahy said he received a call while working in Rockland County Tuesday morning about an officer down in Maybrook and immediately raced home.

“A lot of things go through your mind,” he said

“It’s not as serious as initially reported,” Leahy said. “Thank God he’s OK.”

Neuhaus told WABC television that he and Amthor went back many years, dating back to their time in the City of Newburgh. Amthor was a retired detective in the City of Newburgh Police Department, while Neuhaus served as assistant to then City manager Harry Porr. Amthor is also Chief of Police in the Town of Montgomery.

Bostick, believed to be barricaded inside the residence, was later discovered dead in the house.

The Maybrook Learning Center, located in the former Maybrook Elementary School, was on lockdown.

Assisting at the scene were State Police Special Operations Response Team (SORT), Orange County Sheriff’s Office, FBI, the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms, police departments from Maybrook, Town of Montgomery, City and Town of Newburgh, Harriman, and multiple Fire and EMS agencies.

State Police, in conjunction with the Orange County District Attorney’s Office, are continuing the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call 457-1388.