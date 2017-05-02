Richard Samuels wins Dooley 5K race

More than a year ago in Modena, the weather was hardly hospitable to mill around about in let alone run a 5K race.

“It was cold and windy,” said Chris Dawes, an organizer of the 1st Lt. Mark Dooley 5K Race of Honor, “and at the start there was a whiteout. We’ve had more bad weather starts than good weather starts.”

So the race at Thomas Felten Park was moved deeper into spring, and Sunday’s weather, in the low 50s with some wind, was noticeably better than in the past.

Wallkill’s Richard Samuels won the race with a time of 17:54. Samuels, a sprinter and distance runner at Wallkill, was 10th in the 600-meter during the indoor state championships earlier this year.

And he brought both speed and endurance to Modena, winning the race by almost two minutes.

“I saw the finish line,” said Samuels, “and I just picked it up.”

Modena’s Pat Robisch was second with a time of 19:40, and Milton’s Mike Moran was third with a time of 20:32.

Modena’s Brittney Partridge was eighth and race’s fastest female with a time of 22:20. Emily Conco, with a time of 24:25 and the second fastest female, and Johanna Kiernan, with a time of 24:46 and the third fastest female, finished 14th and 15th.

By Bond Brungard

