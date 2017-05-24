School budgets overwhelmingly approved

Southern Ulster voters gave resounding votes of confidence to local school administrations last week, resoundingly approving school budget propositions and re-electing incumbent school board members.

Highland

Highland residents approved the district’s proposed budget of $42,866,930 for the 2017-18 school year by a vote of 636 yes to 293 no.

The $42.8 million budget has an accompanying tax levy of $26,807,253. The district is set to receive $14,045,326 in state aid; $6,621 from Payments in Lieu of Taxes and $507,730 in miscellaneous revenues. The district also applied $1.5 million from their Fund Balance and Reserves to lower the tax burden upon residents.

Two school board members were re-elected to their seats – Alan Barone received 673 votes and Heather Welch received 694 votes.

A school bus proposition to purchase five 65 passenger buses and three 29 passenger vans at a cost of $750,000 was approved by a vote of 589 yes to 338 no.

Superintendent Deborah Haab said she was pleased with the vote.

“We can now move into our 2017-18 school year with an approved budget that will support our programs. We are thankful to the voters,” she said.

Marlboro

Residents in Marlboro approved a budget of $56,736,857 for the 2017-18 school year by a vote of 530 yes to 219 no.

The tax levy is $33,948,733, which is $276,730 lower than the levy for the current year and meets the tax cap requirement set by the state. This is the third consecutive year that taxpayers will see a reduction in the levy.

Marlboro is to receive a $2.9 million increase in state aid, bringing the total to the district to $16,717,455. Miscellaneous revenues for next year will also increase by $279,052 to $1,184,052.

The district tapped the Reserves and Fund Balance accounts by $3.7 million but expects to use just $1.5 million of that amount, leaving $2.2 million to pay for unexpected expenses that may arise during the school year.

There were three school board candidates elected to the three open seats: incumbents Susan Horton and James Kuha were re-elected with vote tallies of 509 and 450, respectively. Newcomer John Cantone received 520 votes.

Wallkill

Wallkill’s $73,687,493 spending plan passed with a comfortable 644 to 250 margin, as voters were clearly pleased with a budget that stays within the tax cap while preserving all programs and extracurricular activities for district students. Running unopposed, school board members Dennis O’Mara (725 votes), Vincent Petroccelli (703) and Kathryn Anderson (695) were all re-elected to three-year terms in the May 16 balloting.