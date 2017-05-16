SUNY Ulster comes to Marlborough

The dream of establishing a satellite campus of the Ulster County Community College in the southern part of the county took a step closer to reality with the announcement that a wing of the Marlborough Town Hall will be used for college classes, starting in the fall of 2018.

County Executive Mike Hein, surrounded by elected representatives and education administrators, held a press conference on the steps of town hall on Tuesday afternoon to make the announcement.

“I recognize one thing, it is essential that we provide access to higher education to more and more people,” Hein began. “It’s become pivotal if we’re going to compete and that’s what it really comes down to.”

Hein called the Ulster County Community College an “extraordinary” institution – “one of the top ten in the entire state of New York, nothing short of amazing.” He said the only downside for residents in the southern tier of the county is that the campus is in Stone Ridge “and our county is the size of Rhode Island. Providing ease of access to higher education for more people is one of the most important things we can do because without question we can shape the future that way.”

Hein said they are creating a partnership with the Ulster County Government, SUNY Ulster, the Town of Marlborough and the Marlboro Central School District. He said this venture “will be truly transformative” for the students and for the Marlborough area.

Hein praised the efforts of Dr. Alan Roberts, President of SUNY Ulster, “and his entire team [because] they change people’s lives, whether you are a high school student, a traditional college student or whether you are an adult learner, what they provide are the tools to a better quality of life, a higher paying job and simply helping shape our community in a great direction.”

Hein said the entire effort “is going to be built on community needs [and] is going to be built on making sure that we build something special here. If we can meet proof of concept here then we can invest in ways never before seen. We’re excited about what this can be.”

Marlborough Superintendent Michael Brooks said “this is a remarkable moment for the Marlboro School District and certainly for Marlborough as a community.”

“We graduate out strong leaders for the future and if we can continue this kind of a partnership and expand this kind of partnership…we will make something great. That opportunity is here for us, this is just the beginning,” he said.

Hein introduced Supervisor Al Lanzetta “who was instrumental in making sure that all of this comes together and works.”

Lanzetta said “this will make it easier for residents in southern Ulster County to have affordable higher education opportunities closer to home. This effort will provide greater opportunity for everyone interested in continuing education and development of skills that will invite innovation and business into the southern Ulster region. This is a big deal to our community and the people of Marlborough. This is going to happen and I am pleased to be a part of it.”

Dr. Roberts said UCCC has been thinking “about moving south for some time” in order to continue their mission of providing affordable and accessible education. He said having a location in Marlborough will allow the college to “really reach out to the southern Ulster community and to provide the services that really are required to change the workforce of our state.”

Legislator Hector Rodriguez grew up in Plattekill and like many of his peers went to SUNY Dutchess because it was closer.

“This represents not only an opportunity for hundreds of families in southern Ulster to save some money for their children’s education but I think is also shows that southern Ulster really matters…The more we take these kinds of steps, we unify our community, we bring the pieces of county government right here to your doorstep.”

Legislator Richard Gerentine, also a SUNY Ulster graduate, said this is an initiative he has long wanted to bring to southern Ulster.

“Its a great day that we have this…and this is a joint effort of everybody here,” he said. “This is going to help immensely regarding our kids in Marlborough, Highland, Plattekill, New Paltz and Orange and Dutchess counties. Dr. Roberts is going to make this one of the best programs around and I have great confidence in you doing that with the help of the Legislative body and the County Executive. We’re going to make this work for everybody and we’re going to be very proud of this. Its been along time coming and I want to say good luck to everybody.”

Hein said once the curriculum is “fleshed out” the aspects of staffing, technology needs and access will be finalized during a planning stage. Preliminarily, the college will use the wing where the school administration is currently located and they will move to the Middle Hope campus.

Hein said right now the focus is to be up and running by the fall of 2018.

“Its important we get the word out. We want to make sure everyone knows in the southern part of Ulster County that this is an incredible option and an opportunity for all of them,” he said.

