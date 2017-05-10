The Air Force response

The City of Newburgh is slowly recovering from PFOS contamination of its drinking-water supply at Washington Lake. Manufactured in the U.S. until 2000, the chemical was used in Scotchgard products and non-stick cookware.

It was also a key ingredient in fire foam used at Stewart Air National Guard Base, where the chemical seeped into water and soil. Pooling in a stormwater retention pond near the air base, the chemical flowed downhill to pollute the city’s drinking water.

In this series, the Mid Hudson Times investigates the water crisis, the ongoing cleanup and the source of the pollution at Stewart Air National Guard Base.

This month marks a year since a state of emergency was declared in the City of Newburgh following contamination of the municipal drinking water by the chemical perfluorooctane sulfonate, better known as PFOS. The city shut down its water supply at Washington Lake, which was polluted with PFOS flowing in from Silver Stream.

The contamination was quickly traced back to the Stewart Air National Guard Base at Stewart International Airport.

The New York Air National Guard falls under the control of the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Department of Defense, which has yet to take responsibility for PFOS contamination at the air base and the subsequent contamination of the city’s drinking water supply.

“One year after sounding the alarm on contamination in Newburgh’s water supply we are still waiting for DoD to step up and take responsibility,” said Congressman Sean Patrick Maloney in a Riverkeeper statement last week, condemning the federal government for a lack of action in regard to continuing PFOS pollution flowing from the air base into the city’s watershed.

“Working together with our local and state partners we’ve made significant progress… but there is still more to be done to stop the ongoing pollution of Silver Stream,” the main tributary of Washington Lake, said Maloney.

“With its responsibility established beyond doubt, what are we to make of the Pentagon’s failure to pay for the services required to make the City of Newburgh and its residents whole again?” state Assemblyman Frank Skartados asked in the joint statement.

“That the Department of Defense fights for Americans abroad but abandons them at home?”

The air base responds

The Mid Hudson Times reached out to DoD and the U.S. Air Force this month to ask what measures, if any, have been taken at the air base to address the continuing contamination of the watershed.

“The Air Force has identified 13 potential locations at Stewart where firefighting foam may have been released on the installation,” Air Force Civil Engineer Center spokesman Mark Kinkade stated in an email Friday.

“We recently awarded a contract to conduct site inspections and environmental sampling will take place in the coming months to obtain data necessary to further investigate the possibility of drinking water contamination. A final report should be complete later this year.”

Kinkade referred to a decades-old lease agreement between the Air National Guard and the state Department of Transportation, which may place some of the burden of cleanup on the state.

“Federal authority to act at any National Guard installations is a complex issue due to real estate status and state overlap with federal activities,” Kinkade wrote.

“At Stewart, the land lease and license provided by the State of New York may impact the federal government’s authority to act. The Department of Defense is reviewing the Stewart lease and we anticipate a position by early summer.” (The Mid Hudson Times has filed a request for a copy of the land lease under the state’s Freedom of Information Law.)

The state Department of Environmental Conservation informed the Air Force of the water crisis in May last year, said Kinkade. “The Air Force validated those results and continues to determine the nature and extent of PFOS/PFOA contamination,” he said.

When asked what actions the Air Force or DoD is currently taking to remediate contamination at the air base or the pond, Kinkade pointed to the federal Superfund program and the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation and Liability Act.

“The Air Force is following the prescriptive CERCLA process for assessment, inspection, investigation, and where necessary, cleanup,” he said. “Until a site inspection report is complete, we do not know what the next step of the process will be.”

The Air Force has identified approximately 200 air base installations where fire foam may have been released, said Kinkade, and the Air Force has launched “an aggressive service-wide program to determine if (PFOS) and (PFOA) pose a risk to community drinking water supplies.”

Aqueous film-forming fire-fighting foam was officially phased out of use in the state as of April 25.

The DEC responds

“Since the beginning of this, New York State has been aggressively attempting to engage the DoD in taking some actions to assist the City of Newburgh,” said Martin Brand, deputy commissioner for remediation and materials management for the DEC, last week. “To date, they have taken no concrete actions.”

Brand was asked if the state will remediate the pond, located feet away from the air base on property owned by the state DOT, in the absence of action by the DoD.

“Department of Environmental Conservation designated the ANG base a State Superfund site in August, 2016, which gives the state the authority to hold the U.S. Department of Defense accountable for a full site investigation and cleanup, as well as to recover state resources expended on the site response,” Brand stated.

“This responsibility for cleanup also extends to Recreation Pond and DEC will continue to hold DoD accountable to the fullest extent of the law to expedite its cleanup plan and stop all discharges into the pond.”

So far, the state has done the heavy lifting in response to the water crisis. At the onset of the water emergency last year, the DEC quickly took action to assist the city in switching over to use of Brown’s Pond and then the Catskill Aqueduct.

The state paid for infrastructure upgrades and aqueduct water; the DEC installed a temporary, granular activated carbon filtration system at Washington Lake and is in the course of installing another at the city water plant.

The state Department of Health continues to sample private wells and the state has committed to funding connections of contaminated wells to municipal water mains. The state also launched a fish sampling and a source-water assessment study for the lake watershed.

Meanwhile, Recreation Pond, which tested with 5,900 parts per trillion of PFOS last May, continues to empty contaminated water into Silver Stream.

State demanded action in 2016

A demand letter from the DEC to the DoD in August, 2016, identifies the air base “as a significant contributor of PFOS contamination to the Lake Washington watershed.”

“Immediate action is needed to investigate the site and address the contamination,” the DEC stated.

“We essentially demanded the DoD step up and take action to mitigate the contamination to reduce the threat to public health and environment,” Brand explained. “And, they have developed a work plan for a preliminary investigation to look at the nature and extent of the contamination within the boundaries of the Air National Guard base at Stewart.”

The pond is not located within the air base boundaries, he said, but it does receive stormwater from the air base. “It received these discharges of contaminated water from the Air National Guard base,” Brand asserted.

“The Air National Guard base is responsible for the discharges that go into that pond and the Air National Guard base is responsible for anything leaving the pond.”

The state will take legal action, if necessary, Brand said. “In the event the DoD is unwilling to voluntarily commit to undertake a remedial program at the site, the state can bring administrative enforcement or civil litigation in accordance with the (Environmental Conservation Law) and other applicable law to compel remedial action…” he said.

Class action lawsuit

Some residents aren’t waiting for the DoD to take action. A class action lawsuit was filed in Orange County Supreme Court in March against the City of Newburgh, which petitioners claim was aware of “dangerous levels of PFOS” in the drinking water since December, 2013.

The petitioners claim they “suffered personal injuries and expended funds” due to their exposure to the chemical in the city drinking water. Lead claimants Desiree and Robert Sampson are seeking $10,000,000 in damages from the city.

However, prior to the EPA’s third Unregulated Contaminant Monitoring Rule requiring testing for a spate of new contaminants beginning in 2013, municipalities were not required to test public water supplies for PFOS or PFOA, short for perfluorooctanoic acid.

Moreover, the city water tested with a PFOS level that was below the EPA’s health advisory level at the time of 200 parts per trillion. The advisory level has since been lowered to 70.

According to Maloney, the Stewart Air National Guard Base has been moved to the top of the list of defense sites being investigated under the Defense Environmental Restoration Program (DERP). “They prioritized it because it’s a serious case of contamination with a direct link to the military facility,” the congressman said.

“What needs to happen is not to have a bunch of lawyers fight with each other,” said Maloney. “We need to have accountability. We need actions…. the bottom line is, the DoD is responsible and we’re going to hold them accountable, period, full stop.”

By SHANTAL RILEY

