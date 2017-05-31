The Ridge seeks $40 million loan

The Ridge Hudson Valley LLC, formerly known as “The Loop” and “The Marketplace”, which is looking to develop the site across from the Newburgh Mall as a new shopping and business center, is also seeking an Industrial Development Agency (IDA) benefit resolution from the town of Newburgh board and the board of education in the form of a 40-million-dollar loan. IDA benefits for construction sites usually take the form of a tax reduction or waiver on building materials or on property taxes for a set period, but the Ridge is asking for the issuing of bonds to help finance the cost of the infrastructure. Town supervisor Gil Piaquadio said in the May 22 meeting that the Ridge also wants to borrow the large sum to “finance public improvements.”

The public improvements discussed at the meeting included the company offering to build a 3-million-dollar senior recreation center for the town of Newburgh on their property. The recreation center would be owned by the town upon its completion, and possibly may contain space to hold a library and media center for the school district to use. There was additional discussion of building a field house on property owned by the school district that could hold 4,000 people to be used for graduations in the event of rain. However, Piaquadio admitted he didn’t see how such a building could be constructed with a set budget of $3 million.

The IDA loan would have to be approved by both the town of Newburgh council and the Newburgh Enlarged City School District. According to the proposal, the Ridge would pay back the loan in 3.5 million dollars a year in the form of a PILOT program (Payment in Lieu of Taxes). The Ridge would pay 80 percent of the $3.5 million to pay off their bonds for the first 23 years, and the town, the county and the school district would receive the remaining 20 percent, about $600,000, in lieu of the development paying property taxes.

The school district held a board meeting May 23 where they discussed in executive session whether they will move forward with the proposed IDA loan. The board has yet to go public with their decision. In the event the school district decides to approve the IDA loan, the town council discussed potentially hiring an architect to draw up a proposal of a community center in order to get an exact idea of what the price range of such a project would be.

The IDA hearing will be held June 2 in the town hall at 11 a.m.

By Lauren Berg