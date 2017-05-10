Three seek seats on Marlboro school board

On May 16 voters will have the opportunity to vote on a $56.7 million budget for 2017-18 school year and for three declared candidates for the school board. Two are incumbents – Susan Horton and James Kuha and newcomer John Cantone is seeking a seat that is being vacated by Jeff Walker, who has chosen not to run again.

At last week’s school board meeting each of the candidates spoke on why they wished to serve on the board.

John Cantone

Cantone was born in Brooklyn, NY in 1961, moved to Newburgh in 1968 and has lived in Marlborough for 14 years. He and his wife have a 4th and 6th grader in school. He said after attending board meetings for several years. “I thought maybe its time to stop talking from this side of the podium and go up and get a seat at the table and have a look.”

Cantone holds an Associate Degree in Electrical Engineering Technology and a BA in Computer Science. IBM hired him right out of school, where he has worked for the past 35 years, “which is hard to say for many people today.”

Cantone chose to live in Marlborough because of the school system and praised the district’s teachers for their dedication and concern for the students. He said he has never regretted the move despite the economic turmoil caused by the power plat bankruptcies and is pleased with the quality of the education his children have received.

In his work Cantone has managed budgets of $25 million to $135 million for outside companies through IBM, skills he believes would serve him well as a member of the Marlboro school board.

“It’s being able to think through not only budgeting but obligations, measuring the quality of service and actually being able to demonstrate that,” he said. “The reason why I want to be a board member is because I would like to use my life experience to influence decisions and to help the board and teachers gain a different perspective on how to approach things.”

Cantone said four years ago the district was forced to close two schools and make significant cuts in staffing and the budget because of a significant drop in taxes from the power plants. He is worried today because the overall budget totals are beginning to rise again. He believes the administration and the board should be looking to pare down and start budget discussions earlier in the yearly cycle.

James Kuha

James Kuha is running for a second term on the school board.

“Three years ago I ran on a platform of transparency, accountability and fiscal responsibility [and] in my view all three have been obtained,” he said.

Kuha said transparency was on display at a recent board meeting “where the community witnessed a lengthy debate between board members and administrators. We promised respectful discussion ensuring the needs of our students and financial restraints for our taxpayers.” He said for the past three years the administration and school board developed a budget with a negative levy.

Kuha said the administration “is keenly aware of the performance this community and this board expect. Not only do I believe they have risen to the challenge but I also believe they have pushed their staff to rise to the challenge as well.”

A modest individual, Kuha said he is reticent to advocate for himself because the entire school board is a “team of dedicated individuals who truly care about this district and the people in it.” He said the board is not afraid to disagree with each other, is capable of asking the tough questions and can simply say no when needed. He said these traits led to the successful hiring of a new school Superintendent, secured a reduced levy for the past three years, created a solar project that is slated for the Middle Hope School, established a fair employee contract that has lessened some of the financial burden upon taxpayers and added programs to the district, such as modified sports and drama at the Middle School.

Kuha’s platform for moving forward is the same as when he ran the first time – transparency, accountability and fiscal responsibility.

“We must not forget the past [and] must keep it fresh in our minds as to not repeat any mistakes and we must strive to do better,” he said. “Today, I humbly ask once again for your vote.”

Susan Horton

Susan Horton, Vice President of the Board of Education, said when she first came onto the board “this district had an embedded cultural mindset, a perspective of how things were done and the cultural mindset was quickly leading to the demise of exponential growth. We were in a culture that bred complacency, a comfortable yet worn out exhausted notion that this is how things were done and nothing could be done to change it.”

Horton countered this notion, saying “Thankfully there was a spirit in the heart of this community that craved new opportunity and created this new board that I have had the opportunity to serve; a board that’s had the guts to challenge the validity of all that was declared to be true.”

Horton said this school board has shined a light “into the dusty corner of accepted thinking where new possibilities have been discovered and have yielded new perspectives with different methods that are well on their way to producing great results.”

Horton said although members of the school board do not always agree, each brings to the table their unique perspective and talent that balances the academic needs of the students with the cost of the programs.

Horton is pleased with the board’s hiring of their new Superintendent, Michael Brooks, “who from day one hit the ground running, establishing himself as a leader and partner who promotes learning and excellence; one who has analyzed all aspects of the district, making positive and proactive changes, a leader that not only works for today but one who has a vision and plan for tomorrow.” Once Brooks was in place the board began a thorough review of all district policies that is expected to be completed ahead of schedule.

Horton said the board hired a new bus company “that has provided newer buses that meet industry safety standards, contain more up to date equipment, displays our [district] name on the busses with pride and provides annual cost savings.”

Horton said the board successfully negotiated all five-unit contracts, has expanded Modified Sports, added Middle School clubs and will be bringing back swimming and visits to the Planetarium.

Horton said the district has entered into a shared service fuel agreement with the town that will reap savings for both entities.

Horton pointed out that long-term financial planning is now the norm and the district’s financial rating is up from poor to excellent.

“We have been able to move from an uncertain financial picture to having sufficient reserves and fund balance to overcome our loss from tax revenue from the Dynegy bankruptcy,” she said.

Horton feels the district “is in the midst of blossoming into something really good and the fruit of our labor will keep this district on the map by attracting more people to our community to contribute to the tax levy.”

Horton takes nothing for granted and believes she is “a member of a well functioning board, one that has been a part of purposeful collaboration with this administration, one that has sought transparent business operations and most importantly a board that has brought a boldness of accountability that has not been common in the past.”

Horton hopes she has gained the trust of the community “as I have worked hard to be a valuable member of this board by leading with a set of un-compromised principals. I question what I don’t know, what I don’t understand and I always, always seek wisdom to reach the best decision in order to balance cost and benefit while simultaneously striving for the finest educational standard. I hope to get your support on Tuesday, May 16th.”

By Mark Reynolds

mreynolds@tcnewspapers.com