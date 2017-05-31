Town of Montgomery says ‘thank you’ to those who served

Memorial Day is more than just a day off from work. It is more than just a holiday. It is a brief pause in the fast-paced year to stop and realize that everything we take for granted every day is only possible because over a million American soldiers have laid down their lives for our freedom.

“They pick up the check so the rest of us can enjoy [this],” said Commander John Luffman, of Maybrook VFW Post 2064.

Luffman, a veteran and recipient of the Purple Heart, spoke on Sunday during a Memorial Day service at the town of Montgomery government center. He urged everyone to pause and reflect on the fact that Memorial Day is a time to honor the soldiers who defended the nation, its values and its freedoms—and to always keep in their thoughts and prayers the American soldiers in the field today, that they come home safe and enjoy the freedoms they fought to protect.

Orange County Legislator Mike Anagnostakis pointed out that this Memorial Day marks the 150th anniversary of the annual recognition that began with Decoration Day in 1868, where the graves of fallen soldiers were decorated with flowers.

Tim Dempsey, former commander of the Osborne-Fitzsimmons American Legion Post 521 and director of the ceremony on Sunday, also coordinated the decoration of the graves of the town’s veterans in six cemeteries, using over 600 American flags. This is a mission that the Post has completed every year for 98 years.

The ceremony in Montgomery was conducted by veterans groups from the three villages of the Town of Montgomery (Walden, Maybrook and Montgomery) including the American Legion, AmVets, and VFW Posts of Maybrook, Montgomery and Walden. Boy Scouts from Troops 31 and 386 were also on hand, including three Eagle Scouts.

In addition to a short parade, the ceremony included a 21-gun salute and the placement of a wreath at the Town of Montgomery Veterans monument in front of the Town Hall by John Olsen, of Boy Scout Troop 31.

While a part of the ceremony each year is designated for the recognition of World War II veterans in the audience, this year there were none—and only a handful of other veterans present.

Dempsey explained that every day their numbers are dwindling.

“I will always remember every single one of them that gave their lives,” said Anagnostakis, stating that over the course of America’s history, over 1.3 million soldiers have fought and died, giving their all so that others could enjoy freedom. “God bless them and God bless the United States of America.”

As stated simply in the Town of Montgomery Memorial Day program: “Honor the fallen. Support our troops. Remember the veterans. God Bless America.”

MISSING LEGIONNAIRE

Montgomery American Legion Post Commander Walt Schneider is searching for a legionnaire by the name of Walter F. Weinmann. He is on their rolls as a lifetime member. If you have information, please call: (845) 564-1387.

By RACHEL COLEMAN