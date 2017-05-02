Towns take inventory

The City of Newburgh is slowly recovering from PFOS contamination of its drinking-water supply at Washington Lake. Manufactured in the U.S. until 2000, the chemical was used in Scotchgard products and non-stick cookware.

It was also a key ingredient in fire foam used at Stewart Air National Guard Base, where the chemical seeped into water and soil. Pooling in a stormwater retention pond near the air base, the chemical flowed downhill to pollute the city’s drinking water.

In this series, the Mid Hudson Times investigates the water crisis, the ongoing cleanup and the source of the pollution at Stewart Air National Guard Base.

Trees put on a springtime display of pastel-colored blossoms in the neighborhood along Little Britain Road near Washington Lake. Tulips huddled in red and pink masses along walkways and at the foot of mailboxes. Fresh blankets of green grass laid across lawns, already trimmed by lawnmowers.

Left and right were homes with wells containing perfluoro-chemicals (PFCs). “They bring us bottled water,” said neighborhood resident Patricia Stellwag, whose well tested with low levels of perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA), one chemical in a family of PFCs. “They’re going to hook us up to municipal water.”

The private well is scheduled for connection to a Town of Newburgh municipal water main at the end of the summer. In the meantime, Stellwag and her husband are drinking bottled water, provided free of charge by the state. “It remains to be seen what happens,” she said. “I’m trying to stay optimistic.”

Private wells contaminated

Shortly after the drinking water crisis emerged in the City of Newburgh last year, more than 20 private wells tested by the New York State Department of Health near Washington Lake in the towns of Newburgh and New Windsor were found to contain PFOA and perfluorooctane sulfonate (PFOS).

The state offered to pay for and install point-of-entry-treatment filtration systems at homes with polluted wells. Greg Gaetano, whose well tested with an elevated level of PFOS, turned a filtration system down. “We want the municipal water,” he said.

In January, the state Department of Environmental Conservation announced it would provide $700,000 to pay for both towns to extend municipal water mains to contaminated private wells.

“Of 51 private wells sampled to date, 26 wells had low-level detections of PFOA and PFOS; no samples were above the United States EPA’s health advisory level for PFOA and PFOS of 70 parts per trillion,” a Jan 26 press release from the DEC read.

Gaetano’s home is on Little Britain Road, about 300 feet away from Washington Lake. The New Windsor resident is delighted with the state’s decision to fund the well hookups. “It’s what we’ve been asking for all along,” he said.

Some of his neighbors aren’t as pleased. “They don’t feel safe,” Gaetano explained.

“This chemical is still leaching into the groundwater,” said Francesca Faranda, visibly upset at New Windsor Town Hall last month. “This is a continuing problem. What are we doing as a community to advocate for clean water?”

New Windsor wells

Faranda lives in The Reservoir at New Windsor housing development, located about four miles south of the Stewart Air National Guard Base. The development was served by the Kroll Well until it was closed due to PFOA and PFOS contamination in February.

The chemicals were found in the well at levels in the range of 10 to 15 parts per trillion, less than half of the EPA’s health advisory level.

“I believe that discontinuing the use of this well is the prudent thing to do for the peace of mind of our water customers,” New Windsor Town Supervisor George Green said a day after ordering the well shut down.

The well, which provided 13 percent of the town’s drinking water, remains closed until further notice, Green said.

About five miles south of the air base, Beaver Dam Lake was also found to contain PFOS. Located in the towns of New Windsor, Cornwall and Blooming Grove, the lake tested at a concentration of 41 parts per trillion of PFOS in the fall. The DOH is currently carrying out testing of private wells surrounding the lake, which is not used for drinking water.

Fortunately, New Windsor sits pretty on top of a large freshwater aquifer in the Butter Hill section of town. Three wells are being constructed to tap into the aquifer; each of the wells are expected to yield 1,000 gallons or more of raw water per minute.

The wells have tested “non-detect” for PFOS. They are expected to be online by late spring-early summer in 2018, said Green. “We started drilling the wells long before people knew what PFOS was,” the supervisor said last week.

The aquifer water may be more valuable than gold, as PFCs continue to flow from the air base. The wells are located close to Moodna Creek, which receives waters from Silver Stream – the main conduit for PFOS traveling from the airbase and into the Washington Lake watershed.

Clean Water Infrastructure Act

The Town of Newburgh is protecting its drinking water supply through acquisition of property around Chadwick Lake, the town’s only lake reservoir. The town recently purchased a 30-acre property containing wetlands that feed into the Quassaick Creek, the lake’s main tributary.

Upgrades at the Chadwick Lake Filter Plant are expected to be completed in advance of the shutdown of the Delaware Aqueduct. The lake and the aqueduct are the town’s main sources of drinking water. “We have to make sure Chadwick Lake will be a reliable water source,” said town water plant Operator John Egitto, well before the aqueduct goes offline.

The Delaware Aqueduct is scheduled to be shut down for repairs in 2022. The work is estimated to take about six months, in coordination with the construction of the aqueduct’s bypass tunnel.

Last month, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo signed legislation devoting $2.5 billion – that is billion with a “B” – to fund clean-water infrastructure projects around the state.

The Clean Water Infrastructure Act allocates more than $1 billion in grant funding for local governments to improve water infrastructure and $110 million for source-water protection initiatives. Under the law, municipalities may immediately begin to apply for project funding.

The law requires all public water systems in the state, including smaller systems, not covered under the current federal law, to test for emerging contaminants, including PFOA, PFOS and 1,4-dioxane, which the EPA describes as a “probable human carcinogen.”

Importantly, the bill sets aside funding for the cleanup of the Gabreski Air National Guard Base in Suffolk County. The air base was declared a state Superfund site in September.

As with Stewart ANG, the DEC identified the air base as a “potentially responsible party for (PFOS) contamination detected in nearby groundwater supplies.”

Dense areas of development

Progress may take time in a region where drinking-water supplies exist alongside areas of dense development, said Riverkeeper’s Water Quality Program Director Dan Shapley.

“When we saw what happened to the City of Newburgh’s drinking water, we asked, ‘How could this happen to a city of 30,000 people?’” Shapley said. “How could the water supply not be protected?”

“In the case of Newburgh and a lot of communities, a whole suite of laws, regulations and best practices are not being implemented to protect drinking water. Or, they were not thoroughly or completely implemented.”

He pointed to the Matrix Warehouse Project, currently being built off Route 17K. Shapley said the project has “obliterated” part of the Patton Brook watershed, which is tapped and led through Murphy’s Ditch into Washington Lake.

“It’s emblematic of what’s been happening in the watershed for Newburgh’s reservoir – highways cutting through, big box stores and other development,” said Shapley. “All those projects are affecting the water quality in the streams that feed the reservoir.”

As scientific evidence emerges, regulation slowly follows, he said. “Scientists have been pointing to health risks for years,” Shapley noted. “The EPA is finally setting guidance levels for what is safe, but it is slow-moving.”

Shapley compared tributaries like Silver Stream to the pristine streams surrounding the Ashokan Reservoir, supplying New York City with drinking water via the Catskill Aqueduct. “It’s good, clean water that has been well protected over many years,” Shapley said.

“Now, compare those streams to the ones around Route 300 and 17K in Newburgh. We need to apply the lessons we’ve learned from protecting New York City’s drinking water to other public, drinking-water supplies in the state.”

Shapley praised the DEC for stepping up to the plate to address the water crisis right away. “The DEC has done a great job,” Shapley asserted, followed closely by the DOH. “They’ve been exemplary in just about everything they’ve done for the City of Newburgh. Now, the DOD needs to take responsibility for the contamination flowing from its base.”

The next story in this series will examine liability regarding PFOS contamination of the Washington Lake watershed.

By SHANTAL RILEY

sriley@tcnewspapers.com