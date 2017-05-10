Two run unopposed in Highland

Highland voters on May 16 will be asked to approve two incumbent candidates on the ballot running to retain their seats on the Highland Central School District Board of Education.

Board President Alan Barone will run for a sixth term, while Heather Egan Welch seeks a second full term, having been originally appointed to finish out the term of a resigning board member. Both candidates ran unopposed three years ago.

In addition, voters will be asked to approve a budget of $42,866,930 for the 2017-18 school year, which includes a tax levy of $26,807,253. This budget is $1,344,045 more than the 2016-17 budget. A separate bus proposition of $750,000 is also on the ballot to purchase five 65-passenger school buses and three 29-passenger vans for the district.

The budget vote and school board election is scheduled for Tuesday, May 16 in the band room at the High School at 320 Pancake Hollow Rd. from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Heather Egan Welch

Heather Egan Welch is a lifelong resident of Highland and a Class of 2000 graduate of Highland High School. She attended the University of Connecticut, graduating with a Master’s of Science degree in Accounting (MSA). She has since become a certified public accountant in New York State. She currently works for Central Hudson as a supervisor in the accounting department. She is married with three kids, ages 4, 2 and 10 months.

“I know first-hand the opportunities that this district offers to its students,” she said in 2014. ‘One of the values that was instilled in me from a young age is community service. Serving as a trustee on the Board of Education enables me to give back to the community and school district that I grew up in and has shaped who I am today.” Welch especially feels that she her background in accounting provides her with the experience needed to serve on the board. She commented that she can “bring an independent and fresh perspective that is necessary to contribute to the often tough decisions that need to be made. After growing up in this community and school district and in raising a family in this same community and school district, I am committed to finding the right balance between our taxpayers support for the long term financial stability of our schools and the best educational opportunities possible for our children.”

Welch is keenly aware of the challenges currently facing school districts, including the economic challenges. “This includes increases in taxes combined with cuts in state aid,” she said. “As part of the Board of Education I think it is important to continually look at ways in which the district can reduce its costs as well as making sure that our voices are heard in Albany to ensure that the district receives the state aid that we are entitled to.” She supports cutting costs, but knows that continued cuts affect the schools’ daily operation. “Therefore, it is important to also consider ‘different ways of doing things’ as well as just what can be cut. Working with the Administration to continually look for these areas of improvement is vital to the financial stability of the district.”

She also praises the district for what it has accomplished. “As a graduate of Highland, I know first-hand of the many strengths of this district. However, I think the biggest strength is the dedicated administration and staff. When operating in a service-based industry, such as a school district, this is an extremely important aspect of being able to provide for, not only the basic needs of the students, but also to maximize the expectations and opportunities for our students.”

Al Barone

Alan Barone is running for re-election to the board, having served 15 consecutive years, including time as board president and vice president. He is a lifelong resident of Highland and has a been committed to community service for many years.

“One of the biggest reasons I am seeking another term is my commitment to upgrade the infrastructure needs of our district,” he said in 2014. “With my background in commercial public construction, I can only be a valuable asset to our district. Working with our community committee I believe we will have the ability to inform the taxpayers of the needs of the district and be successful in our future capital project. We also have the challenge of settling two labor agreement contracts that have expired, that we have been in the process of negotiating over the last several years (Highland Teachers Association HTA and Highland Essential Labor Personnel Association HELPA). I would like to bring them to closure this year. Negotiating is difficult, trying to balance what the district can afford with the desires of the labor groups.”

Barone believes that the district has many strengths to be proud of. “With the reduction of state funding over the years we are still able to maintain programs for our students both from an educational and extracurricular standpoint. We are continually asked to do more with less.”

He added that, “ I find working with our staff and administrators most rewarding. We have a hard working staff of teachers, support personnel, and administrators that put students first. It is most gratifying to see the accomplishments of our students when attending all the various activities and functions they are involved in.