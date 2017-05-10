Unified sports program: inclusion for all

It is a space normally empty now on a late afternoon weekday.

The gymnasium at Newburgh Free Academy in early May is a closed room as teams play outside. But Thursday, May 4, Unified Sports began in Section 9 with a basketball game between Valley Central and Newburgh Free Academy.

Jason Semo, Newburgh’s athletic director, was part of a group of athletic directors, at Colonie, in the Albany-area Section 2 that created the program in 2014, which brings competition for special needs students to the varsity level.

“After seeing the successes of that initial season and what it offered to students, programs, schools and communities, I knew it would just be a matter of time before the state athletic association expanded the program throughout sections in state,” said Semo.

Sitting in the stands at NFA watching the co-ed game was Mike Bellarosa, Valley Central’s assistant superintendent and the former athletic director.

“It’s about inclusion,” said Bellarosa.

Six Section 9 districts, NFA, Monroe-Woodbury, Middletown, Valley Central, Pine Plains and Rondout, are participating in the program, which is funded with a federal grant through a partnership with the Special Olympics and New York State Public High School Athletic Association.

The teams on the floor included regular education students, partnering with the special needs teammates, and Newburgh won this first ever Section 9 contest 45-33.

“You can’t be a basketball player at any level, but you can play any other sport,” said Bellarosa. “Or not, just be interested in doing it.”

As the program gains attention this spring, Bellarosa said there is now a waiting list of Valley Central students wanting to partner in these games.

And following the initial season this spring, more sports and seasons may be coming to this program in Section 9.

“Like Section 2, which is now offering a bowling program in the spring, I think it will be important for us to establish and build the basketball program prior to the anticipated addition of other sports and seasons,” said Semo. “I do think it will eventually include a sport for each of the three seasons.”

By Bond Brungard

sports@tcnewspapers.com