Veteran of the ‘forgotten war’ is honored

“I’ve never seen such big crowds cheering,” said Edward Melville of Walden.

The fact that the response was for him and his fellow veterans only made the experience more overwhelming for the unassuming war hero.

Even the ride to the Stewart International Airport surprised him, as an army of motorcycles (he estimated there were 2,000) formed a rumbling, impressive escort and firefighters stationed at each intersection along the way saluted their journey. At the airport, an even larger crowd was waiting to send them off, including a state senator and congressman.

Melville was one of 90 veterans to be flown to Washington, DC last month as part of Mission #15 for the Hudson Valley Honor Flight. The trip is free for the veterans to visit the memorials erected in their honor.

On a recent rainy afternoon, Melville sat down beside his wife in their living room and recalled the Korean War and the decisions that forever changed his life.

The first came before he’d even turned 21 years old, when he enlisted in the Navy. He was chosen as a Hospital Corpsman—an enlisted medical specialist—and sent to Bainbridge, MD for training.

“My dad was mad that I’d done it,” said Melville.

His father was a corrections officer at the facility in Wallkill and served in the National Guard in Heavy Artillery. He was too young to serve in WWI and by WWII had too many children and they didn’t want him to leave his post at the correctional facility.

Melville’s great-grandfather, Thomas Conlin, was in the Civil War, a private in the 6th Regiment of NY Heavy Artillery, Company E.

It was safe to say that the military was in his blood, but Melville said it just made sense after he graduated from Wallkill High School.

“Service is a really good thing,” said Melville. “Nowadays when they graduate, they don’t know what to do. You can have all kinds of degrees and can’t get a job.”

Melville said he has a nephew in the Coast Guard and a granddaughter in the Army Reserves who also is a police officer in Orlando, Florida.

Melville thought his choice to serve seemed to be a good one when he was stationed at Long Beach Hospital. He let his heart take the lead as he went out with “all of the nurses,” quickly gaining a reputation as a ladies man. That was when he was called in by the head nurse and told to leave her nurses alone.

“I didn’t stop, so she called me back in,” said Melville. “She said, ‘On Monday, you’re going to the Fleet Marines.’ That’s how I ended up in Korea.”

Melville admitted that he could laugh at it now, but at the time, it wasn’t so funny.

Melville served in Korea with the Marines for 18 months. He explained that they were trained to believe that they were indestructible and couldn’t be hurt.

“When they realized they could be, I was their best friend,” said Melville.

He served along the DMZ and found himself staying on an extra 11 months after the armistice, as they were told that the U.S. could not bring in any new troops, as part of the agreement.

The uneasy truce didn’t mean instant friendship or safety. Melville said one evening he was playing cards and was scheduled to go on patrol along the DMZ. He traded shifts with another soldier—who was killed that night on patrol.

Melville also recalled another tense night in Korea. He was on patrol when his fellow soldier was taunted into an altercation with the former enemy. Not thinking about it, Melville went after him. He found his friend in the grip of two North Korean soldiers. Melville said he hit them both with the stock of his rifle, knocking them out. He grabbed his fellow soldier and got him to safety.

“It was stupid going in,” Melville admitted. “I could have been shot.”

For his service during the war, Melville was presented with the National Defense Service Medal, Korean Service Medal, United Nations Service Medal and Korean Service Medal-50th Anniversary.

With these memories in mind, Melville tried to soak in everything he could about his visit to the Korean War Veterans Memorial during the Hudson Valley Honor Flight.

“It was a nice experience. I especially liked seeing the Korean memorial. I never saw it before,” said Melville.

The memorial is composed of nineteen stainless steel soldiers, each standing about seven feet tall. They wear ponchos, rain gear, weapons and the equipment of positions from rifleman to radio operator and medic, all of them making their way across a rice paddy in a cold wind.

Melville said that while he had never visited the memorial to see it in its final form, he did witness the soldiers themselves being made at Tallix Foundries in Beacon. He explained that he didn’t stay in the reserves when he returned home from the war, instead going to work at Newburgh Metal for about 9 years and later, for 31 years at Central Hudson.

Melville said he enjoyed the entire trip, noting that everywhere he went people were thanking him for his service. Other vets would call out “Corpsman up!” when they spied his cap. Outside the WWII monument, he found himself in conversation with former senator Bob Dole.

“I’ve never hugged and shook hands with so many people other than my family,” said Melville.

The trip was in contrast to his return home after the war and the lack of recognition of that war today. He explained that the Korean War is the “forgotten war” as it happened between WWII and the Vietnam War and became overshadowed in the minds of many Americans.

After his return home, Melville found himself somewhat at loose ends.

That’s how he became a birthday present.

“Our mothers got together and came over on my birthday,” said his wife, Lilli, chiming in. “I wouldn’t come down. Nobody is getting me a date.”

“Then she looked out the window,” said Ed Melville.

“Then I did come down the stairs,” his wife continued with a smile.

“Now it’s almost 60 years married,” Ed Melville concluded.

The couple—often holding hands as they recounted the years—noted that they married only a month after they met. Today they have four children, eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren—with another on the way.

“We enjoy the kids. Every day is something new,” said Melville.

The heart that led him into one adventure after the other nearly quit on him, resulting in surgery last August—a triple bypass with a new valve. In Melville’s words, it was either risk the surgery that might kill him or he “would have been a goner.”

“I beat all the odds. The doctor said I used up all my nine lives. It was the right decision,” said Melville.

Melville will be 84 years old this August.

“I was ready to go, but I thought, I have so many people—my children and grandchildren—that want me around,” said Melville, pausing to give his wife a look that promised mischief. “And I think she does too.”

“After 60 years? Come on,” she responded. “Sixty years is a long time to be married to one man.”

Melville had been scheduled to go on the Hudson Valley Honor Flight’s previous mission last fall, but his heart surgery canceled those plans. He said he was happy he was able to make it on the flight last month.

“I’d advise anyone that’s a veteran to go,” said Melville.

Melville said he went at the encouragement of his daughter, Lisa Melville-McIver, who accompanied him on the trip.

“I wouldn’t have went on my own,” he said, adding that she spent the entire day helping him. “Lisa’s like an angel.”

Melville also thanked the many volunteers that made the trip possible, saying that they were the real heroes and had done a beautiful job.

“It was a nice experience, a very emotional day,” said Melville.

Melville retired 21 years ago this September from Central Hudson. Over the years, he said he has enjoyed his family and home, and travelling the world. He has taken 9 cruises, visited his wife’s relatives in Germany, and set foot in Ireland, Alaska and all along the Caribbean.

“You hit the lottery,” said his wife, Lilli. “You married me and we had all these beautiful kids. You hit it a long time ago and didn’t know it.”

For more information on the Hudson Valley Honor Flight, visit: hvhonorflight.com.

By RACHEL COLEMAN