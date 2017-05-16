Vikings crush Newburgh, 17-2, ease into playoffs

It was a mess in Newburgh Friday, but Valley Central’s baseball team made it through the 17-2 victory quite cleanly.

The mess was made by the Goldbacks, which built a pile of errors – into the double figures – early in the sixth inning when the Vikings scored 11 runs. The runs mainly came on bases-loaded walks and errors as Austin Crofoot drove in two runs with a single. Tyler Lucey also had an RBI-single in the sixth, a big inning that followed a four-run fifth when the Vikings scored a pair of runs on errors and a double steal.

The Vikings, comfortably in the playoffs, have been playing better offensively recently as the postseason nears. Matt Borriello, Valley Central’s starter, helped the offense relax and benefit from Newburgh’s mistakes, by giving up four hits through five.

“Our approach at the plate has been a little better,” said Eric Bartle, Valley Central’s coach.

The Goldbacks came to bat in the first when Manny Bordoy doubled and Justin Allen singled. Bordoy scored on a double steal before Mike Forgione singled home a run to give the Goldbacks 2-0 lead.

The Vikings scored two runs in the fourth on errors as Newburgh’s defense started to dissolve. That led to a complete disintegration as the Goldbacks cycled through four pitchers.

Ryan Danyluk started for the Goldbacks before he was relieved by Pat Jones in the fifth. Jones was battered by errors before he was relieved in the sixth by Jordan Wright.

Wright could not get an out as more Vikings’ runs poured in on walks and errors. Wrights’ day ended when he gave the ball to Jeremy Gomez, who gave up Lucey’s RBI-single and a bases-loaded walk.

The Goldbacks, unable to escape the debacle, now must win their four remaining games this week to qualify for the playoffs.

By Bond Brungard

sports@tnewspapers.com