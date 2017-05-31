Vikings lose to Kingston in Class AA championship

Valley Central reached the Section 9, Class AA baseball title game Sunday in Saugerties as the number six seed by downing Monroe – Woodbury, the third seed, in the quarterfinals and Warwick, the two-seed, in the semis.

But when they faced Kingston, the number one seed, Aver Short, the Tigers’ starter, stopped the Vikings from playing the underdog.

Short scattered four hits across seven innings as the Tigers took the title with a 4-0 victory.

“They are a good team. He’s a good pitcher. He’s been there for three years doing the same thing, so we just didn’t string anything together,” said Eric Bartle, Valley Central’s coach.

Kevin Murphy, Valley Central’s starter, went the distance and gave up seven hits. The Tigers scored first with a run in the first and then added three runs in the third on Tyler Kelder’s two-run single and Jon Kivlan’s RBI-single.

The Vikings had two hits in the seventh when Jacob Miller singled and reached third on Seth Logan’s double. But Miller stayed on third as Short fanned the side, including Chandler Toth, to end the game.

The Vikings, the 2015 sectional champs, finished the season 12-9 after beginning the spring with the hopes of reaching to the sectional title game.

“It was our goal at the beginning of the year,” said Bartle. “The regular season, we were a little up and down the whole time. Playoffs came around and we had the focus we needed. Today we just ran into a real good team and real good pitcher. And they don’t make mistakes.”

By Bond Brungard

