Vikings win 1-0 on Cuevas no-hitter

A memory from two years ago had a firm grip on Shane Cuevas around suppertime Thursday.

Cuevas was on the mound behind Valley Central High School, and a travel game was on his mind.

In that game two years ago, Cuevas was an out away from a no-hitter in the seventh inning, and that final, desperate out became a hit.

“I thought about that on the mound,” said Cuevas, as he was facing Minisink with an out to go in the seventh, without giving up a hit, “when I had two outs in the seventh. And I told myself I was not letting that happen again.”

He did what he wanted to do, not letting himself or everybody else down, by securing that final out in a 1-0 no-hitter.

Cuevas walked two, but he made up for those mistakes with a triple in the fourth inning. He would then score the game’s only run when Benji Avila drove him in.

And he worked through his no-hitter with Jake Miller behind the plate, and Brian Rosenberger, a coach, calling the pitches as he threw fastballs and curves.

“I feel great,” he said, “but I couldn’t have done it without seven behind me, coach’s pitch calling and my catcher.”

Tyler Lucey had two hits as Valley Central reached .500 at 4-4.

“Our defense played very well behind him and made some nice plays especially on the infield,” said Eric Bartle, Valley Central’s coach “We are heading in the right direction but are still looking to improve each day.”

By Bond Brungard

sports@tcnewspapers.com