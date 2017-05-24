Voters approve $268 million budget for Newburgh schools

Voters overwhelmingly approved a spending plan for the Newburgh Enlarged City School District’s 2017-2018 school year. The $267,828,000 budget brings with it a two-percent tax levy increase.

District residents also reelected school board president Carole Mineo and Darren Stridiron to the Board of Education last Tuesday. Mineo won 1,319 votes and Stridiron drew 1,106.

Sylvia Santiago and Mark Levinstein drew 816 and 790 votes, respectively. Voters also adopted a $5,065,531 budget for the Newburgh Free Library. School board members serve three-year terms.

Newly elected to the school board is former Newburgh Free Academy English teacher William Walker, who received 1,232 votes from district residents. “Teaching has been my life,” said Walker at a school board candidates’ forum at the Calvary Presbyterian Church earlier this month.

Teacher training and development is a key ingredient in providing quality education for all students in the district, Walker said. “The first line of defense will be our teachers,” he said. “We need to find every way possible to make our district a welcoming place.”

In his online bio, Walker stated he wanted “to raise the reading, writing, analytical skills of all students.”

Mineo has served on the school board for one term. In her online bio, Mineo said she wanted to ensure a primary education “that would develop the capacity in all students to read and do math on grade level.”

Mineo is a retired principal of Gidney Avenue Memorial School. “I decided to give back to my community,” she said at the forum. “I feel like my work is not done.”

Mineo cited more technology in classrooms, flat taxes for two years, no staff layoffs, increased graduation rates and NFA West as among district successes during her tenure.

She said the Restorative Interventions for Student Empowerment (RISE) program, or “RISE” – addressing emotional and behavioral challenges faced by suspended middle and high school students – as another major accomplishment in the district. “We’re going to be doing some socio-emotional learning with the kids, instead of punishing, punishing, punishing,” she said

Stridiron highlighted the My Brother’s Keeper program, focused on increasing academic success and college-career readiness of boys and young men of color. “Some students need different things than others,” Stridiron said at the church. “We need to provide for all of them.”

Stridiron has served on the school board for two years. In his online bio, he listed school safety, early literacy and “ensuring that our schools are meeting the needs of all learners” as priorities for the board. “I’m not a politician,” insisted Stridiron. “I’m a parent.”

One of the three open board seats was left by former board member Ken Copertino, who resigned in April. In his resignation letter to the school board, Copertino wrote about “bullying, intimidation and threats” against him and his family. He did not detail specific incidents.

Copertino said he was most proud of NFA North program expansion, NFA West and the revival of Temple Hill Academy, among other district achievements which took place while he served on the school board.

By SHANTAL RILEY

sriley@tcnewspapers.com