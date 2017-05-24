Walden revisits fluoride issue

Four years ago, the Walden Village Board dipped into the fiercely contested issue of fluoridated water only to keep up its water treatment program. The council began discussing the topic again at its meeting last Tuesday. In 2013, the board voted to halt the practice of putting fluoride in its water supply, and then quickly reversed course after strong public opposition to the idea.

New board members Faith Moore and Lynn Thompson were inundated with questions and concerns about fluoride when the pair were out in the village collecting signatures to get on the ballot earlier this spring, and the new trustees spearheaded a discussion on the issue at the board’s May 16 session. “There are a number of residents that do not agree with the fluoride being in our water,” Moore told the board. “After doing research of my own, I was able to determine that we are, according to the FDA (Food and Drug Administration), putting a drug into our water system.”

While the state suggests the use of fluoride in water to prevent tooth decay, it’s not required by New York law. And some are concerned about the effect the hydrofluoric acid could have on residents, particularly children. There’s already a level of natural fluoride in the water supply and only 17 of 161 water systems statewide use fluoridated water. Walden reintroduced fluoride to its water supply seven years ago.

Thompson said it’s hard to measure how much fluoride each individual in the village is ingesting on a daily basis. “What really piqued my curiosity was when we went on our tour with (Village Manager) John Revella to the different water facilities,” she said during the meeting. “It was like ‘Don’t go in there, don’t touch that, do you know about fluoride?’ After he told us how lethal that could be to the village employees that handle it, and what it does to the equipment, that’s when I went home and really started looking up things. It’s kind of scary when you really think about what it does.”

Deputy Mayor Sean Hoffman noted that when the board spoke to a number of health experts the last time the issue was bandied about, the medical professionals strongly supported the use of fluoride in water supplies. Trustee John Ramos mentioned that the practice of using the compound dated back to 1945. “The technology has increased with toothpastes, fluoride rinses, and I think fluoridation of municipal water is outdated,” Ramos said, adding that he was inclined to end the program.

The board took no action on the matter at the meeting, and the discussion could continue in the comings weeks. “I do not feel, as well as many of the residents that I’ve spoken to, that the effectiveness of the fluoride in our water outweighs the health risks,” Moore explained to the council.

The board is also exploring myriad options for how to handle landlord registry and fire inspections in the village. In March, the board passed legislation amending its code to ensure that multiple dwellings will be inspected for fire code violations at least once every 24 months. The Village Board is now trying to determine if the Building Department can handle the load of additional inspections on its own, while a possible increase in fees also has to be determined.

The board debated whether Building Inspector Dean Stickles and Code Enforcement Officer Jay Buchalski could do the inspections without bidding the work out to another firm, and Trustee Brian Sebring expressed his belief that the duo could take care of the added workload on their own. Hoffman noted that they could reassess after six months if doing the extra inspections in-house was too much for the department.

When the landlord registry law was passed in 2014 to hold landowners accountable for the condition of their properties, the bill included a non-refundable registration fee of $25 per building plus $10 for each unit. However, since the law took effect, the village has estimated that 33 percent of landlords have declined to enter the program, which has left the inspection initiative short on funds. “When it happened there was a one-time fee for landlords to register, and I had asked Dean Stickles to give us a figure of how much it actually cost to do the administrative paperwork for that program,” Walden Mayor Susan Rumbold said. “When you figure out the hours it takes, the cost of the employees, salaries and benefits, it takes a lot to do what needs to be done. Because we’re not collecting fees from those that signed up at first, and there’s approximately a third that haven’t responded, there’s a $33,000 shortfall between what it costs to administer that program and what we bring in.”

Rumbold argued at the meeting that she would prefer to get the landlords who have opted out of the registry to pony up, instead of raising inspection fees or converting them into yearly dues. The legal fees can be costly to force all of the landlords into joining the registry. “It’s always the case that those who are complying and doing the right thing, you’d hate to see them be impacted,” Rumbold said. “Obviously if everybody pays what they’re supposed to pay, the costs of the administration of the program is shared among everyone. If you have a group of people that aren’t complying, you don’t like to put the burden on those that do comply. I’d like to see what’s going on with that third, and find out why they’re not complying and figure out what our options are to get them to comply. Then you can get a fair assessment of what that program’s going to cost once you have everyone in compliance and paying their fair share.”

