18 people arrested in Southside street gang bust

Twenty people have been charged with racketeering, narcotics and firearms offenses in connection to activities by the “Southside” street gang. The federal charges bring potential life sentences.

“The defendants, members of the Southside gang, allegedly pumped dangerous drugs into their community and controlled their Newburgh neighborhoods with violence,” Acting U.S. Attorney Joon H. Kim said in a June 14 statement.

“Some of the defendants allegedly protected their drug territory with shootings. Today’s arrests stand as a testament to cooperation among our federal, state, and local partners, and our shared commitment to stamping out gang violence and the drug trade in Newburgh.”

Eighteen people were arrested last week and charged in White Plains Federal Court. Two of those charged – Michael Simmons and Dwight McArdle – remain at large.

The charges relate to gang-related activities stretching back to 2014. The gang’s territory was centered at the intersection of South Street and Chambers, a street corner where, in recent months, swarms of young men could be seen standing around on any given time of the day in the city.

“In order to fund the gang, protect its territory and promote its standing, members of Southside engaged in, among other things, narcotics trafficking, robbery and acts involving murder,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York states. “Southside members sold heroin, crack cocaine, and marijuana in the gang’s territory, promoted their gang affiliation on social media sites such as Facebook, possessed firearms and engaged in shootings as part of their gang membership.”

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, one of the shootings occurred in December, 2015, when defendant Skylar Davis, also known as “S-Dot,” shot at rival Yellow Tape Money Gang members as they drove near South and Liberty streets. The shooting caused an accident and injuries. Davis was charged with assault with a deadly weapon and attempted murder in aid of racketeering. He faces up to 20 years in federal prison.

“As alleged, evidence in this case shows the gang members arrested today by the FBI’s Hudson Valley Safe Streets Task Force used shooting other people as a way to maintain their standing in the gang,” FBI Assistant Director-in-Charge William Sweeney Jr. said.

“These gangs show no respect for human lives and they have a direct impact on our communities. Our goal as law enforcement is to take out the leaders of these gangs and make sure they can’t recruit more members.”

Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler said narcotics are the “number one driver of all types of crimes,” particularly those involving violence and weapons. “It is only through the coordinated efforts of police and prosecutors, on both the federal and local level, that violent street gangs can be effectively eliminated,” Hoovler said.

The investigation was a joint effort of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Orange County District Attorney’s Office, City of Newburgh Police, Town of Newburgh Police, Town of New Windsor Police, New York State Police, Orange County Sheriff’s Department, and the New York Dept. of Corrections and Community Supervision.

By SHANTAL RILEY

sriley@tcnewspapers.com