A soldier’s homecoming

When Christina Fanitzi was 12 years old her parents took her to see the Changing of the Guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery as part of a vacation in Washington D. C. In a recent interview, she recalled that she was so moved by the ceremony that her mother “could not pull me away.” Little did she realize then how that singular moment would impact her life and eventually take her around the world, serving in a various capacities for the U. S. Army. She is now in her 15th year and holds the rank of Major in the 504th Military Intelligence Brigade as a S3 Operations Officer, presently stationed at Ft. Hood, Texas.

Initially Fanitzi was drawn to the Navy “because I really like the uniforms, like a ‘Few Good Men’…they look so sharp even on women.” After applying to the Army and Navy ROTC programs Fanitzi was asked to report to an interview but because of mixup in Albany and the loss of her file, she ended up going into the Army and has not looked back since.

Fanitzi went on to graduate from George Washington University in Washington D. C. while simultaneously completing Georgetown University’s Army Reserve Officer Training Corps program.

Right from the start of her college education Fanitzi began her military training.

“I got my issued uniforms. I did monthly field training exercises and every year you had additional responsibilities of what you did in the Corps,” she said. “At the end of my senior year I met the requirements to be an officer and got commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant in 2003.”

After finishing a four month course in the fundamentals of Military Intelligence at Ft. Huachuca, Arizona, Fanitzi served fourteen months in the 501st Military Intelligence Brigade in Korea.

“We collected intelligence via aerial platforms along the Demilitarized Zone,” she said. “I was in charge of the motor pool, the dining facility and I was in charge of those who fueled the jet planes.”

After Korea, Fanitzi did a 9-month stint in the Army Soldier Show “where I performed at Army bases across the whole country,” in 45 states. She said it was a throwback to the old USO shows “but kind of cooler because it was like a rock concert and we set did our own settings.”

Germany was the next stop on Fanitzi’s military journey, serving in the 502nd Military Company 1st Armored Division on the Intelligence staff as a Battle Captain and later moving to the 2nd Brigade Combat Division in charge of counter and human intelligence. She deployed from this position to Iraq in 2009, serving 15 months there gathering intelligence information that was coming in from an in country- network, eventually rising to the position of Company Commander.

“I was in charge of all the detention operations [and] all the interrogations,” she said, adding that she would amass “all of the intelligence that was humanly possible.”

Fanitzi loves the people she serves with in the Army.

“I really believe in what I do in terms of the impact and I really believe in the people I serve with and I think that’s what I like the best about the Army,” she said. “Its probably challenged me and lifted me in a way I never thought was possible for me. I continue to try to meet the expectations the country’s had of me.”

Fanitzi found time to earn a MBA graduate degree at the Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth in 2013, followed by two years of teaching at West Point in the Behavioral Science and Leadership Department.

“I taught accounting, negotiations, leadership and I led the West Point Negotiation Project and was able to contribute my experiences as an Intelligence Officer,” she said. “Now I am a Brigade Officer at Ft. Hood and in that role I am not conducting intelligence but I am operationalizing intelligence assets.”

Fanitzi said she and a small team will soon be traveling to Afghanistan to assess the next mission “and we’ll feed our observations in our training platform so in the fall we’ll go back and be ready.” She expects this deployment will last for nine months.

Fanitzi laughs when asked to compare her outlook at the start of her military career to her present vantage point. She said that even just two years ago she would not have believed that today she would be a Brigade S3 Operations Officer. She recalled that on the first day of ROTC physical fitness training she could not even do a round of pushups even though in High School she was a cheerleader who could easily reach the top of a pyramid formation.

“I was not prepared to be in the Army and 14 years ago if you were to ask me would I be here today, I would have said absolutely not,” Fanitzi said. She readily acknowledges, however, that along the way there have been people who believed in her.

“I’ve got great leaders that have either said she has something, let me make an investment or wow you’re going sideways, let me pull you back, this is where you should be and ok, now run in this direction,” Fanitzi summed up.

Fanitzi said she always planned to stay in the military “until it is no longer fun for me. I have days that are not fun but in the aggregate, I have a lot of fun. So I’ll stay until the Army no longer has use for me or until I’ve maximized my service potential. I hope that in ten years it’ll be great if I have the opportunity to be Battalion Commander and was able to successfully navigate that; at that point ten years from now I would be on the cusp of looking at being a full Colonel or a Brigade Commander. All those things would be awesome but I’ll still love the Army if that’s not in the cards for me [and] I will continue to serve.”

Rolling Thunder member Charles Alonge has known Fanitzi since she was a child.

“She has grown up to be a great lady and has given 14 years of her life for this country [and] she’s one of America’s best,” he said.

Alonge said it is important to honor all who have served or are now serving this country so they receive the respect they so justly deserve.

Alonge presented Fanitzi with a ‘Challenge Coin,’ which is carried by those in service as a sign of brotherhood and camaraderie. Each coin reflects the particular branch of service and the unit where a soldier serves.

Tony Fanitzi is justly proud of his daughter.

“Its wonderful but draining on the parents to a certain extent,” he said, adding that he does not worry about his daughter as much as he did when she first joined. “Right out of college she went to Korea – that keeps your gut turning, there’s no doubt about that.” He said the lack of quick communication with his daughter at that time – pre cell phone and Skype – contributed to his feelings back then.

“Making sure you were always by a phone cause you never knew when she was going to call, you don’t want to miss that,” he said.

Kathy Fanitzi said she did not know how important the visit to Arlington National Cemetery was to her daughter until she got into the ROTC program.

“I never thought she took anything from it until much later on. Then she said it was from that moment that she decided,” she said.

Kathy Fanitzi has supported her daughter’s career choice from the beginning.

“This is her niche, this is where she thrives. She has been places and met people and has developed her craft,” she said.

