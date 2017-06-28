Blue sky, big dream for Pine Bush Class of 2017

A late June Saturday morning can sometimes be a warm, sunny or humid part of the early summer, but friends and family members gathering to see the commencement ceremony at Pine Bush did not suffer from that much discomfort this year.

After a passing morning shower, the sun and clear skies, sometimes with a cool breeze, accompanied the 428 graduates, as Lara Carr, the class valedictorian, reminded her classmates of their journey at Pine Bush and the life’s trek they are facing now.

“I learned how to make friends, keep my friends and stick up for my friends,” she said, of attending Pine Bush.

Carr then urged her fellow graduates to defy fear and make their way through the rest of their lives.

“Dream big,” she said, “even it’s terrifying.”

After her address, Carr conducted the turning of the tassel to symbolize the milestone she and fellow graduates were experiencing on their final morning together.

Tim Mains, the superintendent for the Pine Bush Central School District, thanked the graduates during his first commencement ceremony at the school.

“While I am getting started, you are leaving,” he said. “Pine Bush just didn’t want to make sure you take the next step, Pine Bush wants to make sure you take the next, next step.”

Kate Cain, the class salutatorian who set a basketball scoring record this past season and will play at the University of Nebraska, told her classmates to forget about the little things they experienced in high school and focus on the changes they’ll face in the future.

“Don’t shy away from change,” said Cain, “embrace it.”

By Bond Brungard