Bright spots emerge in track and field

In the very hard rain Thursday, May 25, Marlboro’s William Tompkins raced through hurdles of the pentathlon during the Section 9, Class B and C championships while others fell in the downpour.

Less than a week earlier, Tompkins was third in the pentathlon at the MHAL championships, and he was hoping for a better finish at the sectional meet in Middletown.

“My shot put and hurdles weren’t that great at (the MHAL) meet, so I think I can make up some ground here,” said Tompkins after the hurdles. “That felt very fast. Usually, I stutter a lot, but that was very good.”

Tompkins was better at the sectional meet with a second-place finish in the Class C pentathlon with 2,013 points.

Marlboro boys were 9th with 31 points. Monte Walker was second in the long jump for Marlboro, and Cliff Rood, his teammate, was fifth in the 3,200-meter run.

Highland boys were 11th with 20 points, and the Huskies were lead by Jake Tomanocy after he won the 400-meter run with a time of 53:04. Highland’s Al Worrad was fourth in the pentathlon, and Jayden Roman, his teammate, was fifth in 400 hurdles.

Marlboro girls were seventh with 44 points, and Kaitlin Conte and Brittnee Jean went 1-2 in the discus.

Conte was second in the shot put for Marlboro, and Jetta Stephens was second in the triple jump.

Highland girls were 12th with 20 points, Morgan Calimano was sixth for Highland in the 3,000-meter run.

By Bond Brungard

