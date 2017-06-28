City Democratic Committee endorses council candidates

The City of Newburgh Democratic Committee has endorsed four candidates to run for open seats on the Newburgh City Council. The four seats are in each of the city’s four wards.

Incumbent city Councilwoman Karen Mejia was endorsed to represent Ward 1. Mejia was elected to the position in 2013. Nancy Colas, owner of Simple Gifts and Goodies, was chosen in Ward 2; Anthony Grice, community schools coordinator for the Newburgh school district, was endorsed for Ward 3; and Patty Sofokles, owner of Sofokles Tax Service, was endorsed in Ward 4.

Councilwoman Cindy Holmes is seeking reelection in Ward 4. Councilwoman Genie Abrams and longtime Councilwoman Regina Angelo, who has served on the city council for decades, have declined to run.

Other Democratic candidates running for council seats so far include city planning board member Ramona Monteverde, Radee Anglin and former city Democratic Committee chairman Jonathan Jacobson.

Jacobson was voted out as the committee chair last year following the ousting of 11 committee members he accused of being “disloyal” due to their support of Mayor Judy Kennedy, who ran as an Independence candidate after losing in the Democratic primary in 2015. Lisa Daily was chosen as committee chair in September.

So far, Republican candidates for city council include John Giudice in Ward 3 and Christine Bello in Ward 4. City council members serve four-year terms.

Local candidates running for public office have until the week of July 10 to submit their petitions to the Orange County Board of Elections. The state and local primary election will be held on Sept. 12.

By SHANTAL RILEY

sriley@tcnewspapers.com