City Manager: More watershed protection is needed

Newburgh City Manager Michael Ciaravino led the sixth community forum addressing the city water crisis on Monday night. The meeting, held at Christ Lutheran Church, compared the City of New York watershed to the City of Newburgh’s.

“We need state-of-the-art watershed regulations,” he said.

Both watersheds provide water from surface waterbodies that lie outside city boundaries, Ciaravino said. “Without state involvement, Newburgh has no jurisdiction to protect its watershed,” said Ciaravino, unlike the City of New York which, in 1997, ushered in a host of rigorous watershed-protection regulations.

New York City relies on the Croton, Delaware, and Catskill aqueducts. The water systems draw water from areas north the city, including the Hudson Valley. Among other restrictions, the city’s watershed protections prohibit combined sanitary and stormwater systems.

“Our watershed regulations are seriously out of date,” Ciaravino said, underscoring Newburgh’s anemic water protections in the city code. While the code addresses cemeteries, sewage, boating and fishing, it does not address the larger protection needs of the watershed.

The meeting was held a year after City of Newburgh drinking water was contaminated with PFOS, short for perfluorooctane sulfonate. The chemical had been used for years in firefighting foam at the Stewart Air National Guard Base, where it entered the city’s watershed through Recreation Pond and ended up in the Washington Lake reservoir.

The pond has yet to be treated for PFOS, found last year at a level of 5,900 parts per trillion – 84 times the EPA’s current health advisory level for PFOS.

The air base falls directly under the control of the U.S. Department of Defense, said Martin Brand, deputy commissioner for remediation and materials management for the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation. “We haven’t gotten very far with them, frankly.”

So far, the DoD has taken no action to address the PFOS contamination coming from the air base or the pond, which receives storm-water runoff from the base. Brand said the DoD scheduled an investigation to begin this summer.

In an interview with the Mid Hudson Times last month, Air Force Civil Engineer Center Public Affairs Chief Mark Kinkade said the DoD would not take action until the investigation is completed by the end of the year.

But, the City of Newburgh doesn’t have a year. With the impending closure of the Catskill Aqueduct for repairs, the city must switch back to using Washington Lake water by October.

Brand said a new granular-activated carbon (GAC) filtration system at the city water plant would be up and running in time for the change.

If the DoD does not take action to address ongoing contamination coming from the air base, the state will, said Brand. “If they do not, we will step up and take action on our own,” he said, including at Recreation Pond. “New York State is prepared to act,” said Brand, urging residents to keep pressuring their government officials on the matter.

The good news, said Brand, is the state recently passed the Clean Water Infrastructure Act, which allocates $2.5 billion to fund clean-water infrastructure projects and source-water protection around the state.

The law requires all public water systems, including smaller systems to test for emerging contaminants, including PFOA, PFOS and 1,4-dioxane, which the EPA identifies as a “probable human carcinogen.”

In the meantime, pressure continues to mount to development “with very little regard for watershed maintenance,” said Ciaravino, referencing the many big-box stores, gas stations and shopping malls located within a short distance of Washington Lake.

“Some of those storm drains and parking lots drain directly or almost directly into the (lake) reservoir,” said Riverkeeper’s Water Quality Program Manager Dan Shapley.

Intermunicipal agreements are needed with the towns of Newburgh and New Windsor for development within the watershed, he said. Streams also need proper classification and wetlands need to be correctly mapped, he said. “We need to protect the natural systems that protect the water supply,” Shapley said.

Ciaravino said he has hope that the New York State Office of the Attorney General will soon turn its attention to the water crisis. “We can no longer afford to bear the cost as a community” he said. “We want some form of justice.”

By SHANTAL RILEY

sriley@tcnewspapers.com