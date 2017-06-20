City: Newburgh gets too many parolees

A month after a youth-advocacy worker was killed during an overnight shift at a halfway house on Grand Street, residents and city officials are asking why parolees from other communities continue to be relocated to the City of Newburgh.

It’s been a long and growing problem that has escalated and we all would like to see it stopped,” said Schnekwa McNeil at a Newburgh City Council meeting last week.

The homicide has brought to light what city leaders describe as the “dumping” of parolees and sex offenders onto the city. “What we don’t want to be is the brother’s keepers of all the other communities around us,” said Newburgh City Manager Michael Ciaravino.

“We are willing to do our fair share and we are willing to take care of our own. But, we don’t believe that it’s fair for us to have to bring in and host sex offenders arrested in Port Jervis, Goshen, Sullivan County, Ossining, Haverstraw, Schenectady and (communities) out of state.”

Robert Munson, 61, died following a brutal beating on May 23. Wilfredo Mercado, recently released from prison, was later charged with second-degree murder. He pleaded not guilty in Newburgh City Court last month. Mercado is due to appear in Orange County Court this week.

The transitional housing facility where the attack took place was run by Youth Advocate Programs, Inc. Munson had worked for YAP since 2014. In his obituary on the James F. Lulves Funeral Home website, the Cornwall native was described as a giving person. “He loved helping people and in return, was loved by all those who knew him,” the obit read.

Mercado was a level-three sex offender, deemed most dangerous of all sex offenders and posing the highest risk to public safety.

While released prisoners have every right to “redemption,” Ciaravino said, the city is now carrying a “disproportionate burden” when it comes to housing parolees. “We are here to do our fair share,” the city manager said. “We are not here to subsidize the region. We cannot be here to take care of people from other places… because (political leaders) have deemed it politically uncomfortable and inconvenient for them to do their own work in their own communities.”

Newburgh Mayor Judy Kennedy noted that two years ago there were 96 sex offenders living in the city; currently, there are 136, she said. “We’re talking about people being released back into the community,” the mayor said. “They should go back to the communities they come from.”

But, when parolees do not have families or support structures to return to, housing is sought elsewhere. “Generally, they start looking for supportive housing in other communities,” said Kennedy, and the New York State Division of Parole decides where parolees will live. “When they look around Orange County, they find places in the cities – Middletown, Newburgh, Port Jervis. That’s where the cheaper housing is.”

The City of Newburgh has an abundance of cheap housing, Kennedy said. “Now, we end up with more than our fair share,” she said. “Add to that, there are deals between counties. Rockland County will hire Orange County to take them here. If they live here for six months, they become residents.”

Costs for services ensue, said the mayor. These include policing, emergency medical and social services.

Ciaravino said the city is compiling a database with information on where parolees arrive from when released from prison. “When we get the raw data… we will be able to make it public,” he said.

