Despite delays, Taylor remains an optimist

The long-awaited construction of the Taylor biomass facility in Montgomery is expected to begin this fall, according to James Taylor, owner and mastermind.

Taylor came before the Town of Montgomery Planning Board on Monday to deliver the news that he is anticipating a financial closing for the facility by Sept. 30, with construction starting the following day.

“It seems Wall Street is moving again,” said Taylor.

The project— previously estimated at $134 million—has been in limbo for several years after the investors and financial backing for the project disappeared.

“Wall Street just wasn’t interested in anything, no matter how good a deal it was,” said Taylor.

Taylor said all of his approvals are done, most of his documents are already complete for the biomass gasification facility—they just need updating ahead of construction in the fall—and he is ready to go to the building inspector for a new building permit.

Taylor’s news broke the ice for his subsequent proposal: a number of changes and additions to the site, including a repair shop with office space, outdoor storage and additional parking. He is also planning to purchase an additional 25 acres to merge into the existing 95-acre parcel.

The adjoining vacant land, located between the site and the village of Maybrook, is known as Highview Estates.

“I promised we would buy it and keep it as a buffer,” said Taylor, adding that nothing would be built on it except perhaps a single caretaker house in the future. “I intend to keep my word as best I can.”

However, the current property owner approached the Montgomery Planning Board a few months ago, looking to create a small residential subdivision on the property. Taylor stated that he was “still interested” in maintaining a buffer between his facility and Highland Avenue, adding that purchasing the parcel “solves a problem for everybody.”

For his part, he would like the 25 acres to factor into the equations that determine how much tonnage his facility can process per day (the rule is 10 tons per acre, per day). For that to happen, the 25 acres may need a zoning change.

As for the existing project, Taylor questioned whether he would need a new site plan for the new items, or if the board wanted an amended site plan.

Planning Board Chairman Fred Reichle said the board would need to have their counsel take a look at Taylor’s proposal to determine which way to go to “make sure they don’t take any missteps.”

In other business, the planning board referred Botrac Properties, a 4-lot clustered subdivision on Borden Road, to the town board regarding their request to cluster. The applicant is also offering some property—which is adjacent to existing town property—in exchange for waiving the recreation fees. The planning board agreed to inquire if the town board was interested. If not, the offered land would be encumbered by a conservation easement.

The planning board also approved some relocations regarding Corbett Estates on Whalen Drive. Specifically, the driveway and house on Lot 8 and the driveway on Lot 15.

Reichle noted that the location of the house is better, pushed further back, but said that a neighbor of the property had expressed concern about the driveway and the loss of the buffer between the properties.

The applicant’s engineer, Larry Marshall, offered to move the driveway five feet away from the neighbor’s property and direct that the trees not be cleared, to give as much buffer as possible. The board accepted the change and approved the relocations.

By RACHEL COLEMAN