Hayes will not seek re-election

After a decade at the helm, Montgomery Town Supervisor Mike Hayes has decided not to run for re-election this fall.

“I had intentions to run,” said Hayes.

As the Republican incumbent, it raised eyebrows a couple weeks ago when the town’s Republican committee decided to endorse another candidate. Hayes found himself facing a solitary campaign and a “notoriously difficult” primary, but he hesitated to say goodbye after five terms in office.

“It has been a very challenging, rewarding and learning experience,” said Hayes. “To come into office at the start of the recession and try to find a balance between providing the services people want or need and the cost to provide those services has been an ongoing challenge.”

Hayes and the town board are currently working on an extension of the Neelytown West Water District, which will give municipal water to all of the existing commercial properties fronting Neelytown Road.

“I’d like to see that completed, pipes in the ground, the whole thing,” said Hayes.

He believes it is possible to complete the project before he leaves office at the end of the year, with the bid opening for the extension set for July 6.

“I am proud the town was able to establish some new water and sewer districts to attract new businesses and jobs to the town and that we were able to improve on our park system,” said Hayes.

Hayes said they are also looking into getting bathrooms for the sports fields at Berea and a possible renovation of a portion of the vacant building adjacent to town hall for the town’s police department.

“I would like the residents and property owners of the town to know that regardless of what their political affiliation was, whether they were residents/property owners in one of the villages or outside the villages, or whether they voted for me or not, that I worked hard at treating everyone with respect, courtesy and fairness and that I made my decisions based on all the information I could gather and what was in the overall best interest of the town,” said Hayes.

Hayes said he made his decision to bow out of the race after much thought, looking at all the reasons why he wanted to run and the reality of a primary which is not generally well-attended.

He finally came to the conclusion that perhaps “after ten years, it was time for a break, time for someone who looks at things differently.”

After he passes the torch at the end of the year, Hayes intends to focus on his business. While he currently has no plans for public office in the near future, he admitted that he may return to local politics down the road or consider other opportunities that would not have been available to him as supervisor.

The town’s Democrats will also be putting forward a political newcomer this fall, as their challenger in the last election—Mayor Dennis Leahy of Maybrook—has also decided not to run. They are expected to announce their candidate next month.

By RACHEL COLEMAN