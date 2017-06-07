Hein, Faso: Trump climate decision ‘ill-advised’

In spite of President Trump’s recent decision to pull out of the Paris Climate Accord, Ulster County Executive Mike Hein has pledge to continue working within the framework on that agreement.

“On the heels of the President’s ill-advised and reckless decision to remove the United States from the landmark Paris climate change accord, an agreement that includes every other country on earth except Nicaragua and Syria, we must now further enhance our local environmental efforts that are already at the forefront of our state,” said Hein, a Democrat. “In many ways Ulster County is viewed as the environmental conscience of New York State: whether it is our early and strong opposition to fracking; extensive commitment to alternative fuel vehicles; becoming the first ‘net carbon neutral’ county in the state; or securing 100 percent of our government’s electric needs from renewable sources, we are deeply focused on sustainability.”

Hein said fostering a sustainable environment should not be a partisan issue, but instead a question of science and sanity.

“This is a collective global issue to be embraced by everyone and threatened by no one. Recent years have seen the transformation of economic planning a the evolution of industry to align fiscal issues with environmental responsibility,” he said. “In fact, the clean energy job sector is growing rapidly and businesses are investing in environmentally responsible initiatives at a rate never before seen.”

The County Executive said the government has an obligation to act responsibily.

“As the Ulster County Executive, I can assure you that we will continue to move forward and lead with environmental initiatives that exceed the framework of the Paris Accord,” he said. “We are pleased that Governor Cuomo, along with the governors of California and Washington, formed the United States Climate Change Alliance in order to take aggressive action on climate change at the state level. However, when it comes to protecting the precious irreplaceable resource that is our environment, we all have a responsibility; globally, nationally, state-wide, and locally. We have an obligation to act in the face of a decision that is an insult to people of conscience across the world and I believe a national disgrace. We cannot sit idly by and cast aside protections designed to ensure a future that includes a clean and lasting environment for our children and our children’s children.”

Congressman John Faso (R-Kinderhook) agreed that the decision to withdraw “Ill-advised.”

“As a member of the bipartisan Climate Solutions Caucus, I support U.S. efforts to continue promotion of innovative clean-energy solutions which will mitigate the effects of man-made climate change. As such, I believe the withdrawal of the U.S. from the agreement is ill-advised,” Faso said. “However, the non-binding Paris COP21 never received Senate approval, as treaties must under our Constitution. The U.S. never ratified the Kyoto agreement yet our nation reduced CO2 emissions beyond those called for in that agreement due to the responsiveness of our market-based economy. Regardless of who is in the White House, I believe the U.S. must continue to work to lower greenhouse gas emissions while balancing the needs of our economy. At the end of the day, economic incentives for cleaner, less-polluting energy will have a greater impact on reducing CO2 emissions than a non-binding agreement with no enforcement mechanisms.”