Highland Superintendent set to retire in September

Deborah Haab, superintendent of the Highland Central School District, has announced her retirement. The Highland Board of Education will accept her letter of resignation at an upcoming public meeting. She will remain at the helm of the District until September 8, 2017.

“We appreciate the strong leadership Mrs. Haab brought to the Highland Central School District,” said Board president Alan Barone on behalf of the Board of Education. “She has been a wonderful school leader and an active member of our community. She will be missed very much.”

Haab has been superintendent at Highland for eight years. During this time, she has led the District through economic challenges, the passage of a Capital Project, and the settlement of several expired employment contracts.

“Her leadership under the Tax Cap and through year-after-year of cuts to State Aid is invaluable,” said Barone. “She was tireless in her efforts to secure outside funding from our elected officials, and she was steadfast in her work to find savings and make changes needed to pull us through the economic challenges without harming student programs.” He notes that under Haab’s leadership, the District has overcome financial obstacles and is now in very good fiscal standing, with a healthy fund balance, capital reserve, and negotiated contracts in place. “And we still have the smallest school budget in Ulster County,” he added.

The Board describes Haab as a thoughtful communicator and a careful listener with the ability to build consensus and buy-in for new ideas. “She is approachable and has an open door policy,” said Barone. “She is a relationship builder, a skill that helped move the District forward.”

Although Haab’s last official day will be September 8, 2017, she has offered to aid in the transition. Haab’s current salary is $169,290. The Board has already contacted the District’s counsel and the Ulster BOCES district superintendent about the process for conducting a superintendent search.

“Highland is a very special place and the decision to retire was not an easy one,” said Haab, sharing that she has been presented with an “unexpected, unique, once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that was just too good to turn down.” In September, she will begin a part-time position at Wainscott School, a small K-3 district near her former home in Long Island. “It offers a nice transition into retirement.”