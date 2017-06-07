Images of the Southwest and more

The Cornwall Public Library will host a show by Pine Bush artist Bob Scully during the month of June.

Bob is a life-long resident of the Hudson Valley. He was born in the City of Newburgh, and graduated from Newburgh Free Academy. In 1985 Bob and his wife, Cathy, moved to Pine Bush where they now reside. After working at IBM for 28 years as a mechanical designer, Bob retired and began teaching drawing and painting and eventually opened Bob-Cat Studio, a picture framing shop. The custom picture framing was a natural step, incorporating his artistic creativity and working with his hands.

Bob’s artistic background has been basically self-taught, until the early 1970s, at which time he began painting instruction with John and Paul Gould at the Bethlehem Art Gallery. Since then he has studied under Daniel Greene, and attended the Scottsdale Artist School Workshops.

Bob still teaches painting and drawing privately in his studio adjacent to his home, and he favors a realistic style and holds a special regard for the Hudson River School influence which he passes on to his students. One of the things Bob wants his students to do is to paint like themselves and not imitate someone else. Bob says, “I always tell my students that if you want to paint like me, you will always be second best. You should want to paint like you.”

His works vary, never settling on one particular subject. This has always been so because he finds an interest in all things. Most recently Bob has been inspired by the scenery in trips to the Southwest.

Bob has been a member of many art organizations over the years, and is currently a member of the Orange County Arts Council, Middletown Art Group (MAG) and the Crawford Arts Association.

The solo show will be at the Cornwall Public Library, 395 Hudson St., Cornwall, and will run through June 30. There will be a “Meet the Artist” reception on June 10 from 1 – 3 p.m. at the library.