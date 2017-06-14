Judge dismisses asphalt plant lawsuit

A judge has dismissed a lawsuit claiming the Town of New Windsor took shortcuts in the site plan approval process for the Jointa Lime Hot Mix Asphalt Plant.

“I’m happy to report, the judge threw the entire case out,” said town Attorney Michael Blythe at New Windsor Town Hall last Wednesday.

Tilcon New York filed an article 78 lawsuit against the town last year, claiming land parcels were omitted in the project’s site plan and the town board had not authorized town supervisor George Green to sign a proxy statement.

“He was authorized in January,” said Blythe, explaining the New Windsor Town Board authorizes the supervisor to “act on its behalf in routine administrative matters,” such as signing proxy statements, at an organizational meeting held each January. “The court agreed,” Blythe added.

A competing asphalt-producer, Tilcon has several plants located throughout the state, including ones in Goshen and Maybrook. The town argued that the lawsuit was “another carefully-timed attack against one of its competitors.”

County Supreme Court Justice Sandra Sciortino dismissed the lawsuit in May. It was the second lawsuit filed against the town by Tilcon. Another lawsuit sought to stop a long-term lease for the project, with attorneys alleging, among other claims, that “the relationship between the town and Jointa had the taint of fraud, corruption and favoritism…”

That lawsuit was also dismissed. Tilcon appealed the decision. “It’s before the appellate division,” Blythe said, referring to the New York Supreme Court, Appellate Division.

The town leased property on World Trade Way to Jointa Lime Company in 2013. The plant produced asphalt for Rt. 84 roadwork and a rehab project at the adjacent Stewart International Airport. When its lease ran out in 2016, Jointa applied for a 10-year-lease of the property, located at 20 World Trade Way. Jointa currently has a month-to-month lease with the town, said Blythe.

In 2013, the Stewart Park and Reserve Coalition (SPARC) also filed a lawsuit against the town regarding the plant, claiming it rushed the approval process for a facility that was likely to pollute air and water. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation cited the plant for violations related to stormwater runoff soon after it went online.

SPARC filed an appeal after the lawsuit was dismissed by the Orange County Supreme Court. The environmental group lost its appeal in March last year.

By SHANTAL RILEY

sriley@tcnewspapers.com