Lloyd seeks hotel licensing for sex offenders

The Lloyd Town Board is considering adding a new chapter to their town code that will require each owner of a hotel or motel in town to obtain a special license if they house registered sex offenders. A public hearing on this law has been set for July 19 at 7 pm at the Town Hall, 12 Church St., Highland.

The wording of the new law states that hotel and motel owners must obtain a town license if they “accept placements, referrals, or payments by or on behalf of any federal, state or local government or any subdivision thereof, or from any not-for-profit group, association or entity of any type or nature, on account of providing accommodations to one or more registered sex offenders.” The law requires owners to obtain the license as a perquisite for providing housing to these offenders. The Town Board would set the fee for the license at a later date and a 30 day compliance period would take effect, if adopted. There are penalties built into the law and the Town Building and Police Departments would be in charge of enforcement. Annual inspections of the hotels and motels will be required.

Town attorney Sean Murphy said this law is to make sure that the local hotel owners and their facility are in good standing and there are no outstanding violations. He said state law provides for where offenders are allowed to live and congregate once they are out of prison. He pointed out that the law the town is considering is modeled after one that has been adopted by the Town of Colonie, NY and does not regulate offenders but the hotel and motel owners.

“They had a problem with clustering up there and adopted their law in 2009 and it hasn’t been [legally] challenged and it’s still on the books,” he said.

Murphy said when a sex offender comes to Highland they must register with the state, the Lloyd Police are notified and the offender cannot reside within 1,000 feet of a school and other certain facilities.

Supervisor Paul Hansut confirmed that presently clustering happens in Lloyd.

“It does limit the amount of sex offenders depending on their levels [of offense],” he said. “When I talked to the lawyer who wrote this law, this law was strictly for the concentration of sex offenders at one location.” He said the law provides for an occupancy/point system, with three levels assigned to offenders. Level 3 offender receive three points that are then assigned to the quota of a hotel. Level 3 is the worst designation.

“It is my understanding that on Route 299 there were four [offenders] there; under this law, it is not happening because there would be a point system,” he said.

Hansut indicated that each hotel and motel in town will be notified by certified mail to ensure they know the requirements of this law.

“Its been a huge concern in the community and we’re being pro-active to address it and we’ll move forward with the public hearing” Hansut said.

By Mark Reynolds

mreynolds@tcnewspapers.com