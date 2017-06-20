Marlboro grad Curtis drafted by Marlins

Tyler Curtis, a 2012 Marlboro graduate, was selected in the 23rd round by Miami Marlins in the Major League Baseball draft and 689th overall.

Curtis, a Marlboro infielder, hit .429 during his senior season with the Dukes. Curtis, at 6-3, 220 pounds, played for Lynn University in Florida, and during the last two seasons, he hit .372 with 24 homers and 104 runs driven in.

John Morrissey, who just completed his first season coaching Marlboro’s varsity baseball team, was Curtis’ modified coach before he worked his way through high school and college ball.

“For me, I knew that he had something special as he progressed through high school. He worked hard, enjoyed the game, and he always wanted to improve his game,” said Morrissey. “I am sure that those are the same qualities that allowed him to get drafted.”

By Bond Brungard

