Marlborough resident celebrates 99th birthday

Mary Ann Baxter, of Marlborough, was born on June 2, 1918 in Stattsburg, NY. Woodrow Wilson was in the White House and WW I continued unabated until November 11, when an Armistice was signed that ended the Great War. The war cost the lives of 53,513 in battle, 63,195 in other deaths, mostly from disease, and 204,002 were wounded. The outlay of the war reached $21.8 billion, not including loans to allies.

In other news in the year Baxter was born, Wilson signed a law ushering in Daylight Savings, Sara Teasdale won a Pulitzer prize for her book of poetry entitled ‘Love Songs’, the first Air Mail stamps were issued by the U. S. Post Office and an influenza epidemic appeared in early September, initially in Boston, New York and Chicago and swept across 46 states. The epidemic disappeared in 1919 after nearly 500,000 people had died and survivors were left with Bright’s disease, cardiac diseases and tuberculosis. The Boston Red Sox won the 15th World Series against the Chicago Cubs by four games to two. Each member of the Red Sox received $1,102.51, an all-time low payment for series winners.

When asked how it feels to reach the age of 99, Baxter smiled and said “breathless.” She said one of her earliest memories was how far she had to walk to school.

Baxter met her future husband Charles when they both worked at Schatz Federal Bearing. She assembled metals for three-ring notebooks and he was a welder. They were married for 49 years and had two children, eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

A surprise birthday party for Baxter was held recently at the clubhouse at Jenny’s Garden, a senior housing center in Marlboro where she has lived for the past 13 years.

“It was such a surprise, I’ll tell you,” she said.

Jenny’s Garden owner Richard Gerentine said Baxter is the oldest resident in the complex “and is the best looking,” He said he comes to these happy events for the people.

“Mary has been a great tenant and is a model for Jenny’s Garden. She is very much loved by all of the residents here and this is a very close community,” he said. “They watch out for each other as you can tell by the love in this room for Mary.”

