Montgomery GOP dumps Hayes

“It is a great honor to receive the overwhelming support of the Town of Montgomery Republican Party,” said Rod Winchell.

Rod Winchell, a local businessman, has been tapped by the town’s Republican committee as their candidate for town supervisor in Montgomery, much to the surprise of many town residents, as the incumbent—Town Supervisor Mike Hayes—is also a Republican.

Supervisor Hayes is currently serving his fifth two-year term. He ran uncontested in each election until 2015, when he faced a Democratic challenger.

While he has lost the endorsement of his party, that doesn’t necessarily mean his name won’t appear on the ballot this fall. A primary may be in Montgomery’s future for the first time in over a decade.

“I haven’t come up with a final decision yet,” said Hayes.

Hayes said he will decide in the next few days, as he will need to submit his petition with signatures by early July.

Meanwhile, the remainder of the Republican incumbents have gotten the nod from the town GOP, including Town Councilwoman Sheryl Melick, Town Councilwoman Cindy Voss, Town Clerk Tara Stickles, Town Justice Raynard Ozman and Highway Superintendent Charles Woznick.

“I look forward to joining our experienced team of candidates as we knock on doors and make phone calls to our residents over the coming months,” said Winchell in a statement. “We will work very hard to earn their votes from now until Election Day. I also want to thank our current Supervisor Mike Hayes for his service to our community over the last decade. My running for Supervisor is not about anyone or anything other than achieving our goals of maintaining and improving town services, town finances and the overall quality of life for all of our residents.”

Winchell is a U.S. Air Force veteran, life-long town resident and founder of ROMAR, Inc., offering design and manufacturing services to industries, public utilities and construction trades in NYC and the tri-state area.

According to the committee, Winchell has “established an effective working relationship with numerous local businesses, utilities, transportation, trade unions and most especially municipalities” during his more than 25 years in business and his “vision as supervisor is to establish a mutually supportive, professional work environment within the town’s departments so that the town’s residents are provided with the most cost-effective services possible.”

Town of Montgomery GOP Chairman Bill Kirnan stated in a press release on Friday that Rod Winchell “shares the values that we all have as Republicans.”

“He believes in our town and our party believes in him and the rest of our Republican ticket,” said Kirnan. “Rod’s outside perspective mixed with the institutional knowledge of our current board will make for a dynamic group of professionals to represent our town.”

By RACHEL COLEMAN