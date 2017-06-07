Montgomery residents complain about outdoor wood boilers

“We’re not forgetting about it. We’re not letting it go,” said a resident at the Montgomery Town Board meeting last week.

Seeking a burn ban as well as a town law regulating outdoor wood boilers, the unidentified woman, along with other town residents, questioned the board about their progress. They reminded the town board of the poor living conditions for those living nearby, namely acrid smoke and ash infiltrating their properties, which has created or exacerbated health problems.

The group is seeking a burn ban as well as a town law regulating the boilers to protect residents town-wide.

According to Town Supervisor Mike Hayes, the boilers that have been of concern in the past are “grandfathered in” under the state regulations.

When asked if that meant the board had “nothing to offer” the residents, he replied, “Not right now, no.”

Hayes explained later that the town board is looking into the issue. He noted that problems with some boilers in the past have been remedied after extending the height of the stack. The topography of the area where the outdoor wood boiler is located may also play a factor in whether neighbors are afflicted with the smoke.

Hayes added that there were quite a few outdoor wood boilers scattered throughout the town of Montgomery.

If the town board was to enact a local law that built on the existing state regulations but stipulated that there was to be no grandfather clause, then all existing outdoor wood boilers would have to make the same changes—even if they never posed a problem during the years they have been operating.

Hayes said the board has to take all of these factors into consideration as they cannot create a law targeting certain properties and they don’t want to create a hardship for owners that have never had a problem.

“The board realizes that there may be an issue there, but how do we fix it? How do you go about it?” said Supervisor Hayes.

In other business, the board accepted the bid of Hillcrest Farms at $2,800 for the hay at Benedict Farm. They also voted to list the Animal Control officer’s vehicle for auction.

The board congratulated Town Clerk Tara Stickles on her recertification as a Registered Municipal Clerk.

An executive session was held regarding the town’s highway department and a personnel matter, with no subsequent decisions.

By RACHEL COLEMAN